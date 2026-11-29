The weekly horoscope for November 29 to December 5, 2026, asks Aries to set clear terms on shared money and plans, Libra to state a real restaurant preference, and all signs to check Sun, Moon and Rising placements as Venus returns to Scorpio on Friday.

Venus returns to Scorpio on Friday, and the weekly horoscope for November 29 to December 5, 2026, asks several signs to say what they mean before agreeing to anything.

Weekly Horoscope Advice for Aries and Libra

Aries is urged to set clear terms on shared plans and money. Libra is told to name the restaurant they actually want instead of saying anywhere is fine. The forecast also reminds readers to check their Sun, Moon and Rising signs for a fuller picture of where these influences land. Aries, someone close to you wants to meet halfway on a plan, but you are holding back.

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Before you say Okay, fine, make sure you actually mean it. Say what works for you before you agree to anything. When Venus returns to Scorpio on Friday, an old issue about money you share may come up again. There may be a detail you each remember differently, even something as simple as who said they would pay.

If there is a part of a shared plan you would like to change, bring it up while you can still do something about it. For Aries, the key is honesty about what you will accept. A half-hearted yes can create more trouble than a clear no. If a shared cost, a shared plan, or a shared memory needs sorting out, do it now rather than later.

Venus in Scorpio can bring buried matters back to the surface, especially around resources and trust. You do not need to win the point. You need to know where you stand and what you are willing to do. The week favors clear terms.

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Put your rate, your limits, and your needs in plain language. If the other person pushes back, that is useful information too. If they agree, you have saved yourself a long detour. Virgo, send the quote without adding we can always adjust at the bottom.

They have not even answered yet. You might find they are perfectly fine with your rate once they see what it covers. If someone sends new instructions at work by Saturday, ask which part they need you to change. Imagine redoing the whole thing and finding out all they wanted was a new date on the first page.

Venus in Scorpio and Weekly Opportunities

Do not pre-negotiate against yourself. Send the quote as it is and let the response come. Opportunity of the Week for Virgo: send a quote that clearly says what you charge and what is included, and give the other person a chance to respond. Libra, say anywhere is fine and you might end up at the exact restaurant you were hoping nobody would suggest.

You had a place in mind. Say it. The other person might be just as relieved that someone finally picked. By Friday, Venus is back in Scorpio, and you may find yourself looking up something you decided against buying in October.

Do you still want it now that you have had a few weeks to forget about it? Opportunity of the Week for Libra: the next time someone asks where you want to eat, suggest the place you would actually be happy to go to. Scorpio, you said I will handle it once, and somebody remembers that very clearly. If a favor has turned into something you are stuck doing every week, you can say when you have had enough.

Venus returns to your sign on Friday, and you may have a different answer to something someone close asked you in October. Think about what you are actually willing to carry now. You do not owe anyone an answer just because they have asked you again. So what is your week looking like?

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Understanding Sun Moon and Rising Signs

Start with the sign you know from your birthday. That is your Sun sign. Your Moon sign gives you a sense of how you might feel about what is happening. Read your Rising sign too for a clearer idea of where these changes might show up in your life.

Do you not know your Moon or Rising sign yet? A proper chart reading helps you see where all of this actually lands for you, beyond just your birthday sign. Across all signs, the advice is to check your Sun, Moon and Rising signs for a fuller picture. A birth chart reading can show where these influences land in your life.

The general forecast is a starting point, not the whole story. This week asks for measured words and timely action. Say what you mean, ask what they mean, and handle the shared details while they are still small. That approach serves Aries best from November 29 to December 5, 2026.

Weekly Coverage for Cancer Virgo and Leo

Weekly Cancer Horoscope for November 29 to December 5, 2026 is also part of this week's coverage, along with the Weekly Virgo Horoscope for November 29 to December 5, 2026. The Weekly Leo Horoscope for November 29 to December 5, 2026 is included as well. Note: These forecasts describe general astrological influences. Your personal birth chart provides a more personalized picture of how the planetary movements may affect you.

The ideas, analysis and final content are the author's own. AI was used minimally for language refinement and editorial review. Monica Morales is the founder of OM. MNL, a professional astrologer, wellness advocate, speaker, and strategic consultant.

Internationally trained in Hellenistic, Medieval, Classical, and Vedic astrology, alongside modern psychological and evolutionary approaches, she bridges ancient astrological wisdom with practical, modern application. Drawing from her background in corporate strategy and TCM, she has interpreted nearly 2,000 charts and advised politicians, public figures, entrepreneurs, business leaders, executives, and professionals. For readings, consultations, courses, webinars, and speaking engagements, connect with Monica through OM. MNL on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Threads, or visit the site for more details.