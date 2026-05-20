Weather Update: Easterly Winds Bring Cloudy Skies, Isolated Rains, and Potential for Flash Floods and Landslides

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Thursday that easterly winds will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas. Parts of the Philippines will experience light to moderate wind speed and slight to moderate coastal waters as a result of the easterlies.

The easterlies will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas on Thursday, according to PAGASA . Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms. Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms as flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms. The wind speed forecast for Northern Luzon is light to moderate moving in the east to southeast direction with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate wind speed moving eastward with slight to moderate coastal waters. Mindanao will experience light to moderate wind speed moving in the northeast to north direction with slight to moderate coastal waters





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PAGASA Easterly Winds Clarity Isolated Rains Flash Floods Landslides Light To Moderate Wind Slight To Moderate Coastal Waters

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