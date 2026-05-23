Weather Conditions in the Philippines for Sunday: Cloudy Skies, Rains over Mindanao and Southern Leyte, Bicol and Metro Manila Regions to Experience Isolated Rain Showers or Thunderstorms

This text reports on the weather conditions in the Philippines on Sunday, as provided by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). It highlights the expected cloudy skies and scattered rains in the Mindanao, Palawan, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte areas due to a low pressure area (LPA) trough. Other regions like Metro Manila and Bicol will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported, in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin for Sunday, that the low pressure area (LPA) is affecting Mindanao.

The areas of Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, and Palawan, which include Mindanao, are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the LPA trough. Additionally, the Bicol Region and Quezon province will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies. PAGASA also noted that the sun will rise at 5:27 a.m. and set at 6:19 p.m. over Metro Manila.

The maximum temperature recorded at PAGASA's Science Garden station in Quezon City was 36.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius





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Weather In The Philippines Low Pressure Area (LPA) Trough Cloudy Skies Scattered Rains Thunderstorms Tropical Depression (Vinit)

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