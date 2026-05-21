Weather Alert: LPA 05d Monitoring Inside Philippine Area of Responsibility

The Atmospheric Environmental Agency is monitoring the LPA 05d inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. This situation causes cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, potentially leading to flash floods or landslides in Caraga and Davao Region. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, flash floods, or landslides.

The LPA 05d, monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is not expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. This situation will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains to Caraga and Davao Region.

Flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rains. Metro Manila, Luzon, and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The rest of Mindanao will also have this situation, with the possibility of flash floods or landslides occurring during severe thunderstorms. Coastal waters will be slightly to moderately affected.

The wind speed forecast for Mindanao is light to moderate, moving in the northeast to north direction. Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas will have light to moderate wind speed, moving in an east to northeast direction. The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate wind speed, moving in a southeast to northeast direction, with slight to moderate coastal waters





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LPA 05D Philippine Area Of Responsibility Weather Monitoring Flash Floods Landslides Easterlies Isolated Rain Showers Severe Thunderstorms

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