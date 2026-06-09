Weakening Southwest Monsoon Brings Reduced Rainfall Across Most of Philippines

Pagasa reports temporary weakening of habagat leads to less rain for majority of country; no low-pressure systems detected in near future.

MANILA, Philippines - According to a statement from the nation's official meteorological authority, the majority of the Philippine archipelago is anticipated to experience a reduction in precipitation over the coming day.

This temporary improvement in weather conditions is attributed to the weakening of the southwest monsoon, a seasonal wind pattern known locally as 'habagat.

' While the habagat continues to exert influence over specific northern sectors, including the Ilocos Region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands-where cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms persist-other areas, particularly the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) and the remainder of the country, are forecasted to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with only isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The update was provided by weather specialist Chenel Dominguez during an early-morning briefing held by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Dominguez further elaborated that the weather bureau's monitoring systems have not detected the formation of any low-pressure areas either within or approaching the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) for the next two to three days, indicating a period of relative stability in the broader weather pattern. This forecast offers a brief respite from the heavier rains typically associated with the habagat, though localized thunderstorms remain possible, especially in the afternoon or evening due to daytime heating and inherent atmospheric instability.

The public is advised to remain cautious of sudden weather changes, particularly in flood-prone and mountainous areas, and to stay informed through official Pagasa updates. The seasonal shift in wind patterns, whether the moist southwest monsoon (habagat) or the dry northeast monsoon (amihan), plays a crucial role in the country's climate, influencing agriculture, water resources, and daily life.

The current weakening of the habagat suggests a transitional phase, potentially leading toward the onset of the Amihan season later in the year, which typically brings cooler and drier air from the northeast. However, long-term forecasts continue to be monitored for any significant developments that could alter this temporary lull in rainy conditions





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Weather Forecast Southwest Monsoon Habagat Philippines Pagasa

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