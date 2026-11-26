Ryan Garcia plans a February 2027 bout against Floyd Mayweather, but CSI Sports is suing to block the match due to exclusive contractual rights disputes.

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia has publicly proposed a high-profile boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. for February 6, 2027. The potential fight is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. This announcement marks a significant development in the boxing world as Garcia seeks to challenge one of the sport's most legendary figures. The World Boxing Council has indicated its willingness to sanction this event, despite the long gap since Mayweather's last competitive bout.

CSI Sports Legal Battle Over Rights

CSI Sports, a company currently suing Floyd Mayweather, has announced its intent to block the proposed fight between Garcia and Mayweather. CSI asserts that a series of agreements signed between August 2025 and February 2026 granted the company exclusive promotional rights for Mayweather's planned exhibition against Mike Tyson. These agreements also covered a professional rematch against Manny Pacquiao. Consequently, CSI argues that Mayweather cannot legally enter into a new fight until these prior contractual obligations are fulfilled.

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Background Of Tyson And Pacquiao Deals

The Tyson exhibition was originally scheduled for April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo but was shelved due to a hand injury sustained by Tyson. The Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch was set for September 19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, but was placed in abeyance after Mayweather insisted on an exhibition format. CSI accuses Mayweather of violating their agreement when he signed a June 2026 exhibition in Athens, Greece, against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis without CSI approval.

Financial Disputes And Court Proceedings

CSI lodged a complaint before a US District Court seeking damages, restitution, and injunctive relief against Mayweather. The organization contends that Mayweather received $4.65 million in advances, consisting of an initial $4.5 million and a subsequent $150,000, in exchange for exclusive promotional rights. Mayweather has denied these allegations. Although the court initially denied CSI's urgent motion for a temporary restraining order, the organizers of the Zambidis fight decided to cancel the event to avoid further legal complications.

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Legal Challenges And Financial Pressures

Mayweather faces significant financial headwinds, with reports suggesting his lavish spending has strained his resources. He filed a California lawsuit against Showtime and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza, alleging they conspired to divert roughly $350 million of his earnings from the Pacquiao and McGregor fights. Additionally, Mayweather recently disclosed that a friend managing his business affairs betrayed him, resulting in a loss of close to $200 million. These factors fuel doubts about his cash liquidity despite his $1.1 billion career earnings.

Garcia Weighs Alternative Opponents

Ryan Garcia, who holds a record of 26 wins with 21 knockouts, remains hopeful that the Mayweather fight will materialize. However, the WBC champion has also penciled in a backup plan involving a fight against WBA counterpart Teofimo Lopez. The WBA wants Lopez, who has a record of 23 wins with 13 knockouts, to honor a fight with mandatory challenger Jack Catterall. Lopez may vacate his crown or allow the WBA to strip him given the financial allure of fighting Garcia, especially if the Mayweather bout is blocked by legal injunctions.