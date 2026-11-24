Watsons Philippines launched the Every Breath Matters initiative for World Pneumonia Day, offering education and vaccination services in select stores to help Filipino families prevent pneumonia and RSV.

Watsons Philippines is urging Filipino families to prioritize respiratory health through vaccination, proper hygiene and early medical consultation as they prepare for holiday gatherings and travel, part of its Every Breath Matters initiative launched for World Pneumonia Day.

The health and beauty retailer held an educational event at its flagship store in SM Mall of Asia, bringing together healthcare professionals to discuss the risks, symptoms and prevention of pneumonia and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause mild illness but may also lead to serious complications, including pneumonia.

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Both illnesses require particular attention among families caring for young children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions, the company said. Understanding risks, recognizing symptoms and seeking timely medical advice can help families make informed healthcare decisions. The event featured pulmonologist Dr. Michael Anderson Lam and general physician Dr. Franchesca Anne Medina, who shared expertise on recognizing warning signs and understanding complications of respiratory infections. Members of the Pasay City Senior Citizens community also took part.

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How Pneumonia Differs From Common Colds

Lam explained that pneumonia differs from common colds and influenza, although these illnesses may initially present similar symptoms including cough, runny nose and sore throat. He said the common cold is a viral illness that mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, while pneumonia involves infection of the lungs. According to Lam, older adults are particularly vulnerable to severe cases, with 70 percent of pneumonia deaths occurring among people aged 50 and above, based on figures he cited.

He identified age, smoking, pollution, stress, chronic illnesses and lack of vaccination as factors that increase risk. Lam discussed how respiratory infections spread through direct contact, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects, making proper hygiene and respiratory etiquette important in limiting transmission. He encouraged regular handwashing, covering the mouth when coughing and avoiding exposing others when experiencing symptoms. He advised those with persistent symptoms to seek medical attention rather than assume every cough or cold requires antibiotic treatment.

Using Social Media To Spread Health Education

Medina highlighted the responsibility of healthcare professionals and health advocates in making medical information more accessible, particularly as social media becomes a common source of health-related content. She said health communication should focus on education and practical preventive measures. As you can see, there is a lot of information online, including AI-generated videos. Sometimes people cannot understand what the doctor is saying, but they can see videos that are AI-generated.

My responsibility as a content creator and a doctor is to educate people, not just to treat illnesses, Medina said. She added that reliable information about vaccination, proper hygiene and avoiding close contact with sick individuals could help people understand how to protect themselves and their families. The discussion also addressed precautions for Filipinos traveling during the holiday season, when increased gatherings and close interactions may expose families to respiratory infections.

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Identifying Vaccines For Respiratory Illnesses

Lam identified influenza, pneumococcal disease and RSV as three respiratory illnesses for which vaccines are available. He emphasized the importance of discussing vaccination options with healthcare professionals, particularly for those in higher-risk groups. RSV is often associated with young children but can also cause serious illness among older adults, he said. Watsons Managing Director Danilo Chiong emphasized the importance of understanding health risks and seeking appropriate guidance when considering preventive options.

Understanding the risks and knowing what preventive options are available are important first steps. Through Every Breath Matters, we hope to encourage more Filipinos to be proactive about respiratory health and to seek the right guidance for themselves and their families, Chiong said. As part of the initiative, Watsons offers pneumonia and RSV vaccination services in select stores. Customers can consult Respiratory Educators for information about respiratory health, available vaccines and preventive measures.

Its licensed Immunizing Pharmacists can administer adult vaccines and provide consultations to determine vaccination eligibility. Customers interested in the services may visit their nearest Watsons store or call +63 (2) 7919-9999. Beyond the medical discussions, Watsons said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to make preventive healthcare more accessible to Filipino families.