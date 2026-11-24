President Marcos joined rising tennis star Alex Eala for a ceremonial match and rally during her homecoming in Pasig City, where she was honored for her career-high ranking and recent tournament results.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. on Tuesday picked up a tennis racket and led the ceremonial serve with the sport's rising star Alex Eala during her homecoming event in Pasig City.

Marcos had a successful serve against Eala on his second try, as the two gamely engaged in rallies that drew cheers from the audience at the Pasig Elementary School. Up next was Education Secretary Sonny Angara, who had a longer rally against Eala. The interaction highlighted the strong support for young Filipino athletes from top government officials. The Filipino tennis sensation also conducted a tennis demonstration during the event, teaching young athletes the basics of tennis.

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This hands-on activity encouraged the next generation of players to take up the sport. Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and former world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena were also present during the activity. Their attendance underscored the national significance of Eala's achievements. During her homecoming, the Department of Education and Milo Philippines conferred the Gawad Sulo ng Simula at Tagumpay to Eala.

Eala Awarded Recognition For Historic Tennis Milestone

This award recognized her outstanding achievement and dedication to her sport. The honor capped her 2026 season with a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Tennis Open. She also secured a career-high ranking of No. 15 in the world, marking a historic milestone for Filipino tennis. Questions about how much Alex Eala earned from her WTA tournaments this season have gained traction.

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Her prize money and ranking points from the Hong Kong Tennis Open runner-up finish are subjects of public interest. Marcos addressed the crowd, emphasizing the impact of Eala's performance. He stated that her success serves as a source of national pride. He noted that when talking to foreigners, Filipinos often highlight their own excellence.

Eala's achievements provide concrete proof of this capability. The President added that she makes them proud to be Filipino. He reiterated that Filipinos excel just as well as anyone else. This event served as a celebration of athletic excellence and national identity.

It brought together sports leaders and fans to honor a new generation of champions.