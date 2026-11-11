Watami Celebrates 14 Years with ₱14 Sushi Ladder Promotion

On Nov. 17, 2026, Watami offers a special eight‑piece sushi roll for ₱14 when diners purchase any entrée, celebrating 14 years of Japanese casual dining.

On Nov. 17, 2026, Watami Japanese Casual Restaurant will celebrate its 14th anniversary by offering a special promotion that lets diners purchase an eight‑piece sushi roll for just ₱14 when they order any regular entrée from the restaurant's menu. The offer is available at all participating branches nationwide and is intended to thank loyal customers while inviting new guests to experience the brand's Japanese casual dining.

How the ₱14 Sushi Ladder Works

To qualify for the promotion, a customer must order at least one entrée priced at the regular menu rate. For each qualifying entrée, the diner becomes eligible to buy a Sushi Ladder for ₱14. However, only one ₱14 Sushi Ladder may be redeemed per table per transaction, even if multiple entrées are ordered. The promotion applies to a single eight‑piece sushi selection, not to all three varieties combined. The offer is limited to dine‑in customers and cannot be redeemed through takeout, delivery, or third‑party food applications.

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Restrictions and Exclusions

The promotion cannot be combined with other discounts, loyalty rewards, or promotional privileges, including senior citizen and PWD discounts. The promotional item cannot be exchanged for cash, credit, or other menu items. The offer is valid only on Nov. 17, 2026, and is not available for any other day or through any other channel.

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What the Promotion Means for Customers

By offering a sushi roll for ₱14, Watami aims to provide a memorable experience for its patrons while celebrating 14 years of Japanese dining. The promotion is a direct thank‑you to loyal customers and an invitation for new guests to try the restaurant's casual Japanese menu. The limited‑time offer is expected to drive foot traffic to participating branches on the anniversary date and reinforce the brand's presence in the Philippine market.

Next Steps for Interested Diners

Customers who wish to take advantage of the promotion should visit any participating Watami location on Nov. 17, 2026, order a regular entrée, and then request the ₱14 Sushi Ladder. The promotion is not available for takeout or delivery, so diners must dine in to qualify. No additional steps are required beyond ordering the qualifying entrée and redeeming the sushi roll at the table.