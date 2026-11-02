Washington Wizards Defeat Orlando Magic 103-94 Behind Anthony Davis Performance

Anthony Davis scores 27 points to lead the Washington Wizards past the Orlando Magic 103-94 on Monday. Kyshawn George adds 22 points as Washington ends a long winless streak in Orlando dating back to 2022.

The Washington Wizards secured a crucial 103-94 road victory against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. Anthony Davis led the charge for Washington with 27 points and nine rebounds, providing the offensive spark needed to overcome a resilient Orlando squad. The win marks the first time the Wizards have claimed victory in Orlando since December 30, 2022, ending a significant drought for the franchise.

Washington entered the contest having lost 13 of their previous 14 matchups against the Magic, making this back-to-back win streak a notable psychological breakthrough. Kyshawn George contributed significantly with 22 points, including four three-pointers, while AJ Dybantsa added 21 points to the offensive effort. This result signals a turning point for the Wizards, who have now won consecutive games for the first time this season.

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Wizards Build Momentum In Second Half

The Wizards started slowly, trailing by five points after the first quarter as Nikola Vucevic scored five of Orlando's nine straight points to give the Magic a 33-28 lead. Vucevic and Jase Richardson extended the advantage to nine points early in the second quarter. However, Washington responded with eight straight points in just over a minute to narrow the gap, setting the stage for a tighter contest.

Davis took control in the second quarter, scoring four straight points to give the visitors a 60-57 edge before halftime. Franz Wagner's layup in the final seconds cut the Magic's deficit to just one point entering the break. Washington managed to maintain a slim one-point lead at halftime, but the third quarter would ultimately define the outcome of the game.

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Washington Extends Lead Late In Third Quarter

The Wizards used a dunk by Deandre Ayton and back-to-back baskets from Davis to push their lead to eight points with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter. This surge effectively broke Orlando's rhythm, as the Magic scored just nine points in the entire third quarter. The defensive intensity from Washington stifled the Orlando offense during this critical stretch.

Orlando briefly cut the deficit to 71-68 on a layup by Wagner and a three-pointer by Tristan da Silva. However, a three-point shot by Bub Carrington followed by a basket from Trae Young helped Washington take a 79-68 lead into the fourth quarter. Young finished the game with 15 points and nine assists, playing a vital role in stabilizing the offense during key moments.

Wizards Close Out Victory In Fourth Quarter

Entering the final quarter, the Magic had missed 18 of their last 20 three-point attempts, highlighting their shooting struggles. With 3:45 remaining, Wagner drove for a layup to pull Orlando within five points at 99-94. The game appeared close, but Washington executed down the stretch to secure the win.

Kyshawn George drilled a mid-range jumper, followed by consecutive dunks from AJ Dybantsa and Bilal Coulibaly, to build a 99-88 advantage with 1:28 left in the game. After Tristan da Silva scored a layup to make it 99-90, Coulibaly sealed the victory with a dunk off an assist from George. This performance highlighted the depth and versatility of the Wizards' rotation.

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Orlando Magic Struggles Continue With Third Loss

The loss drops the Magic to three losses in four games, raising concerns about their consistency this season. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 24 points, while Desmond Bane added 20 points. Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva each contributed 10 points, but the team failed to reach 100 points for the fourth time this season.

For the Wizards, the victory provides momentum as they look to build on their first back-to-back wins of the year. The team's ability to defend effectively in the third quarter and execute in the final minutes proved decisive. This win against a familiar rival serves as a confidence booster for a squad eager to find its identity early in the season.