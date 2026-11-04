Warriors Withhold Kristaps Porzingis Salary Amid Health Dispute

Golden State Warriors stop payments to Kristaps Porzingis as he remains absent from team activities. Details on the $20 million salary dispute, the indefinite health leave, and contract implications emerge.

The Golden State Warriors have officially halted salary disbursements to center Kristaps Porzingis while he remains detached from the franchise, according to a report published by ESPN on Wednesday. NBA sources confirmed that the team is no longer delivering semimonthly installments of his $20 million annual compensation because the player is not currently rendering his professional services to the organization.

Decision to Suspend Payments

The Warriors issued a public announcement on October 14 stating that Porzingis, who is 31 years old, would be sidelined indefinitely due to an undisclosed health issue. At that time, the absence was initially categorized as an excused medical leave. However, the status of his employment has shifted as he has failed to appear at the team facility or engage with the medical staff regarding his recovery progress. Consequently, the organization no longer views his prolonged absence as excused, triggering the suspension of his wage payments.

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Porzingis has missed the first eight games of the current NBA season. His continued physical separation from the club has created a significant divergence between his contractual rights and his active contribution to the team. The suspension of payments marks a notable escalation in the dispute, as the franchise is now withholding funds that would typically be guaranteed during a standard injury or medical leave period.

Contract Structure and Financial Terms

A central element of this financial dispute lies in the specific structure of Porzingis' contract with the Warriors. He signed a two-year deal valued at $40 million during the summer, which includes only $3 million guaranteed in the second season of the agreement. This limited guarantee provides the team with considerable flexibility if the player is unable to perform or if the relationship becomes untenable due to health or behavioral issues.

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The lack of substantial guaranteed money in the second year means the Warriors are not financially obligated to pay the full salary if they choose to release him or if the contract is deemed voidable due to non-performance. The withholding of the semimonthly payments reflects the team's legal and financial strategy to mitigate risk while the situation remains unresolved. Sources indicate that the decision is based on the premise that he is not providing the expected labor under the terms of his employment.

Medical History and Team Context

Porzingis has a documented history of health challenges that complicate his availability. In 2025, he publicly stated that he was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a nervous system disorder known to affect heart rate and blood flow regulation. While it remains unclear whether this specific condition is related to his latest indefinite absence, the diagnosis adds a layer of complexity to the medical evaluations conducted by the Warriors.

His recent performance history also raises questions about his fitness and availability. Porzingis played in only 32 games with 23 starts during the previous season, splitting time between the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors. He was acquired by Golden State in a February trade that sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to Atlanta. During his tenure with the Warriors last season, he missed 16 regular-season games compared to the 15 games he played, although he did start in both play-in contests.

Statistical Profile and Career Trajectory

Despite the limited playing time, Porzingis maintained a strong statistical output when on the court. Over the course of the previous season, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. These numbers highlight the potential impact he brings to the roster when healthy, which contrasts sharply with his current unavailability and the resulting financial standoff with the franchise.

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Porzingis is an established veteran in the NBA, having been selected as an All-Star during the 2017-18 season. Across 533 career games, including 523 starts, he has averaged 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. His career has spanned multiple franchises, including the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and Atlanta Hawks. He won an NBA championship ring with the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 season, adding a championship pedigree to his resume despite the ongoing injuries and team changes.

The outcome of this salary withholding situation remains uncertain. The Warriors continue to wait for clarity on Porzingis' health status and his willingness to engage with the medical staff. Until the player returns to the facility or a mutual agreement is reached regarding his contract status, the suspension of payments is likely to persist. The situation underscores the intricate relationship between player health, contractual guarantees, and team management in the modern NBA.