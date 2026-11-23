Brandin Podziemski scored 18 points as the Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak with an 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics, who dropped their fourth straight game.

Brandin Podziemski had 18 points and seven rebounds as the Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak with an 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in San Francisco.

The loss sent Boston to its first four-game skid in five years. Podziemski's 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining gave Golden State the lead, and the Warriors' defense held Boston without a basket the rest of the way. The game featured two wild replay reviews in the closing moments. Golden State won a crucial challenge that gave the Warriors the ball back with 1:18 remaining while leading 88-86.

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Podziemski Key Play Defines Critical Moments

Podziemski then swished a baseline 3-pointer, but Boston challenged and the points were taken away as Podziemski was given an offensive foul. After Derrick White hit 3- and 2-point hoops to give Boston an 86-83 advantage with 4:21 to go, Podziemski countered with nine- and 23-footers. The latter gave the Warriors a two-point lead and completed Golden State's scoring with more than 2 1/2 minutes to play.

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Seeking to end a three-game losing streak one night after a narrow defeat at Sacramento, the Celtics got within one when Jayson Tatum hit the first of two free throws with 55.6 seconds remaining. But he missed the second, leaving the visitors down 88-87. Tatum missed a second free throw with 56 seconds left that would have tied the game, then later misfired on a 3-pointer from the top with 30 seconds remaining.

Hugo Gonzalez stole the ball from Draymond Green with 17 seconds left, but Boston ran off crucial seconds failing to get a shot off before taking a timeout with 8.2 seconds to go. Tatum then missed a contested 16-foot jumper before the final buzzer sounded. Podziemski totaled 18 points to lead the Warriors, who extended their run of home wins to seven straight.

Celtics Star Tatum Leads Scoring Effort

Charles Bassey chipped in with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Gui Santos also went for 13 points and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 12 points and eight rebounds. De'Anthony Melton contributed seven assists and two steals. Tatum had a game-high 27 points for Boston, which rested Paul George on the second night of a road back-to-back. Tatum completed a double-double with a game-high-tying 10 rebounds and also had a team-high six assists.

White had 14 points and five assists, and Luka Garza added 10 points for the Celtics, who were held to 12 points over the final 12 minutes after leading by as many as 12 in the third period. The Warriors never trailed in the first half, going up by as many as 10 and retaining a six-point advantage before Tatum capped a brilliant first 24 minutes with 24- and 32-footers.

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Warriors Struggle Without Injured Stephen Curry

The 3-point hoops, which sandwiched a Bassey basket for Golden State, allowed Boston to go into the break down just 44-42. The Warriors pulled it off following an 0-5 road trip that came on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. They are playing without injured leading scorer Stephen Curry and used their seventh starting lineup in as many games and 13th in all this season.

Coach Steve Kerr stressed how the offense needs to establish a better rhythm and that begins with energy on the defensive end to create opportunities in transition. Golden State went 10 for 24 in the opening quarter then missed 10 of its first 12 shots in the second. Golden State hasn't reached 100 points in five consecutive games, the first time it has happened since being held below 100 for six in a row from April 16-24, 2012.