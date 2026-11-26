Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings 129-110 behind De'Anthony Melton's career-high 24 three-pointers. The win keeps their NBA Cup tournament hopes alive as they head to Portland.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the Golden State Warriors secured a commanding 129-110 victory over their Northern California rivals, the Sacramento Kings, at Chase Center in San Francisco. This win preserves the Warriors' hopes of advancing in the NBA Cup tournament, marking their second success in three pool-play games.

De'Anthony Melton Sets Career Record

De'Anthony Melton was the offensive catalyst for Golden State, scoring a team-high 24 points that came entirely from behind the three-point arc. Melton shot an impressive 8-for-12 from deep, establishing a new personal best for three-pointers made in a single game. This performance matched his previous career high of eight three-pointers, which he originally achieved while playing for the Philadelphia against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

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Warriors Dominate Early With Team Effort

The Golden State Warriors opened strong with a 21-2 run that erased an early 10-7 deficit. Gui Santos led the initial surge by contributing 10 of his 22 points during this opening flurry. Brandin Podziemski added six points and Georges Niang contributed five, accounting for the entirety of Golden States scoring during the decisive opening run.

Green Dishes Assists Amidst Offensive Surge

Draymond Green orchestrated the offense with a game-high 11 assists while adding six points of his own. Podziemski and Niang both hit three three-pointers, helping the Warriors outscore the Kings 60-42 from beyond the arc. The team also improved Yaxel Lendeborg, who chipped in 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals, while Brandon Williams added 14 points.

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Kings Fight Back But Fall Short

The Sacramento Kings attempted a comeback in the third quarter, fueled by Darius Acuff Jr. and Domantas Sabonis. Acuff Jr. scored eight points and Sabonis contributed six during a 25-10 burst that narrowed the deficit to 82-78. Despite this effort, the Warriors reestablished a 12-point lead by the end of the quarter and maintained control for the remainder of the game.

NBA Cup Stakes Set For Portland Finale

Golden State now needs one more victory in their final NBA Cup game against Portland on Friday night to advance to the Western Conference final four. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings conclude their NBA Cup schedule with an 0-4 record. Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Acuff added 22 points and nine assists.