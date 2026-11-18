Investors focus on Anthropic's IPO valuation as a key test for AI market appetite, while Nvidia reports strong revenue despite CEO transition and Federal Reserve rate expectations loom.

Market participants are directing their attention toward the pricing of Anthropic's initial public offering, a development led by CEO Dario Amodei that serves as a critical barometer for Wall Street's continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence -linked equities.

Anthropic IPO Signals Market Appetite

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, is targeting a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, which would mark the first initial public offering by a frontier artificial intelligence model developer. This massive valuation estimate represents a significant test of investor demand for high-growth technology firms in the current economic climate. The pricing mechanism for this offering is expected to occur later in the day, immediately following the release of recent financial data from major industry players.

Also read Nvidia rules out Huang comeback as campaign for his return grows

Nvidia Revenue Exceeds Analyst Estimates

The technology-heavy Nasdaq index rose on Wednesday during choppy trading sessions as investors awaited further catalysts in the artificial intelligence sector. Nvidia shares declined by 0.3% despite the company announcing on Tuesday that it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. This projection significantly surpassed the average analyst estimate of $125.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Investor confidence had previously been rattled by uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's outlook following the sudden exit of former CEO Jensen Huang last week. The company's board has dismissed suggestions of rehiring Huang, effectively closing the door on a campaign aimed at bringing him back to the leadership position. Jay Peters, a portfolio manager at NewEdge Wealth, noted that the central question for Nvidia is not the current earnings report, but rather the company's trajectory in three to five years without a visionary leader like Huang as competition from other chipmakers intensifies.

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Chip Stocks and Broader Market Reaction

Other major chip stocks remained flat to lower during the session, reflecting cautious sentiment. Intel shares dropped 2.1%, while Advanced Micro Devices and Micron edged approximately 1% lower. Neocloud stocks also shed their premarket gains, with CoreWeave falling 5.7% and Nebius declining 2%. Peters described Nvidia as being in a show me category, where investors will scrutinize every subsequent development, potentially keeping the stock range-bound for an extended period.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 383.05 points, or 0.75%, to close at 50,380.71. In contrast, the S&P 500 gained 0.12 points, or 0.00%, to reach 7,340.65, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 130.42 points, or 0.54%, to finish at 24,458.80. Six of the eleven sectors on the S&P 500 traded in negative territory, while the heavyweight technology group .SPLRCT gained 0.4%. The consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD gained 1%, driven in part by a jump in off-price retailer TJX shares by 8.6% after the company forecast upbeat annual sales.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Attention also turned to monetary policy as Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller stated on Wednesday that the central bank needs to either raise the interest rate by half a point at its December meeting or signal a more aggressive response to inflation. Investors are scanning the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting, which were due later on Wednesday, for clues regarding the central bank's future policy path. Traders are almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Additional Market Movers and Trading Activity

Among other notable market movers, Take-Two Interactive shares gained 6.9% as the global rollout of its Grand Theft Auto VI video game began on Wednesday across various markets. Trading activity showed that declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and seven new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 209 new lows.