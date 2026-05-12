Wall Street Indexes Dip as U.S. Consumer Prices Surge, Oil Prices Rise

The text discusses the decline in major stock indexes, the rise in oil prices, and the shift in sentiment due to the escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the recent developments in regional markets.

NEW YORK/LONDON —U.S. inflation climbed, buoyed by robust consumer price growth, prompting expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged for a while, which drove Wall Street's main equity indexes to dip.

The oil market saw a dramatic increase due to the ongoing war with Iran, leading to higher gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices. Additionally, a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping brought hope for progress on the Iran conflict, but President Trump stated he did not need China's help to end the war. The general market sentiment was affected by the decline in semiconductor stocks and regional markets following the recent developments in South Korea





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wall Street Indexes U.S. Inflation U.S. Consumer Prices Oil Prices Iran Conflict Escalation South Korea Regional Markets Semiconductor Stocks Korean Stock Market Presidential Policy Adviser Citizen Dividends Expectations On Brexit Sterling U.S. Dollar Gold Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gasoline prices up; diesel, kerosene down on Tuesday, May 12, 2026Your Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

Diesel prices to drop, gasoline to rise starting May 12According to the DOE’s oil monitor dated May 5, crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as continued pressure on Iranian oil exports

Read more »

Max's Restaurant Introduces Sesame Street-Themed Birthday PartiesFamilies can now plan children's celebrations built around Sesame Street's familiar characters in a move aimed at families seeking more convenient and experience-driven celebrations with Max's Restaurant

Read more »

IBP Cebu Tricity Marathon ‘26 motabang sa street dwellers, kabataang may kanserMobalik karong Oktubre 25, 2026, ang IBP: Cebu Tricity Marathon 2026 dili lamang isip usa ka dagkong kalihukan sa pagdagan sa Metro Cebu

Read more »