Wales Defeats New Zealand 35-28 in Historic Nations Championship Victory

Wales secured a 35-28 triumph over New Zealand in Cardiff, ending a 73-year winless streak. The historic win occurs during a difficult period for Welsh rugby under coach Steve Tandy.

Wales claimed a historic 35-28 victory over New Zealand in the Nations Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The result marks the first time Wales has defeated the All Blacks since 1953, effectively ending a 73-year winless run in this specific rivalry. Scrum-half Tomos Williams delivered a standout individual performance, scoring one of five Welsh tries and providing crucial assists throughout the match.

Match Mechanics and Scoring Flow

Wales established early dominance by racing to a 14-0 lead within the first seven minutes. Tomos Williams crossed the try line himself before providing the assist for hooker Dewi Lake to score. By the 30th minute, Wales extended their advantage to 21-7 after prop Archie Griffin scored, although New Zealand scrum-half Cortez Ratima kept the visitors competitive.

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New Zealand responded strongly before halftime. No 8 Wallace Sititi and winger Fehi Fineanganofo scored tries to level the match at 21-21 at the break. The All Blacks demonstrated their quality by equalizing the score, setting the stage for a tense second half where both teams traded blows in a high-stakes encounter.

Stakeholder Strategies and Coaching Decisions

Wales coach Steve Tandy made five changes to the starting lineup compared to the previous weekend's win over Japan. The adjustments included starting Adam Beard at lock alongside Dafydd Jenkins, a strategic move designed to improve lineout success rates against the powerful New Zealand pack. These selections reflected Tandy's attempt to stabilize a team under pressure.

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New Zealand coach Davie Rennie made eight alterations from their previous victory against Scotland. A significant change involved handing the captaincy to full-back Beauden Barrett, who made his 149th Test appearance. Barrett led the side in a bid to reverse their early deficits and control the game's tempo against a resurgent Welsh defense.

Historical Context and Team Circumstances

This victory carries immense weight for Welsh rugby, which has struggled significantly since the 2023 World Cup. The team has endured a poor run of results and off-field issues that have overshadowed the sport in the country. Defeating the three-time Rugby World Cup winners provides a crucial morale boost for players and fans alike, validating the squad's resilience despite dire circumstances.

Tomos Williams emerged as the standout performer, orchestrating the attack with precision. His ability to score and create opportunities was pivotal in maintaining Wales' lead. The victory serves as a testament to the team's tactical discipline and individual skill, offering hope for recovery in the broader narrative of Welsh rugby.

Second Half Drama and Final Result

Wales resumed the second half with the same intensity, quickly taking the lead again. Tomos Williams set up Eddie James in the corner with a clever miss-pass, extending their advantage. Winger Louis Rees-Zammitt then scored to add further pressure, showcasing the depth of the Welsh attacking options.

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New Zealand refused to concede, with flanker Peter Lakai scoring a try and Richie Mo'unga converting to bring the game within seven points. The final 25 minutes were tense as the All Blacks pressed hard. Several potential New Zealand tries were denied by being held up, allowing Wales to grind out a historic win in front of a joy-filled home crowd.