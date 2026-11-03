Marcos signs EO 130 allowing schools to suspend and resume face-to-face classes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 130 on October 28, establishing automatic, localized, and granular mechanisms for class suspension and resumption to minimize lost instructional time.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 130 on Wednesday, October 28, introducing three mechanisms for class suspension. The order was publicized on Tuesday, November 3, and provides an updated framework for declaring WalangPasok.

The EO establishes automatic, localized, and granular suspensions for face-to-face classes, activities, and onsite work in educational institutions and learning centers. It aims to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of quality education through risk-informed, science-based, locally responsive policies that support learning continuity. Under granular suspension, a school or learning center through its duly authorized official can declare suspension even without an applicable automatic or localized suspension.

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Class Suspension Mechanism Details

This must be based on a determination of actual or imminent threat to the safety, health, and welfare of learners and personnel over documented site-specific conditions. The power to suspend includes authority to postpone, cancel, or temporarily discontinue in-person classes and activities, and onsite work, in whole or in part. The power to resume includes reinstating these activities and lifting alternative work arrangements upon determination that conditions are safe.

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School heads can also declare resumption of face-to-face classes earlier than the prescribed end of a localized suspension. For this, school assessments must show that conditions warranting suspension no longer exist or have been sufficiently mitigated to ensure safety. The local mayor or governor must concur with this early resumption. Automatic suspension takes effect without need of further declaration upon issuance by PAGASA, PHIVOLCS, or the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau of any warning, advisory, alert level, or forecast.

Face-to-face classes will automatically resume once these issuances have been lifted, downgraded, expired, or ceased, and safety assessment inspections are completed. Local chief executives may declare localized suspension within specific areas of their jurisdiction based on documented local risk assessments and prevailing conditions when there is no applicable automatic suspension. They must specify the duration and consult barangay captains, schools division superintendents, and heads of private schools for scope and duration.

Roles of Local Officials

Despite suspension of in-person classes, the EO reiterates that suspension should not automatically equate to suspension of learning. Educational institutions shall implement learning continuity measures consistent with policies of the ECCD Council, DepEd, CHED, TESDA, and other agencies. Specific measures, delivery modalities, planning requirements, funding considerations, and criteria shall be prescribed in guidelines issued within 30 days. The Department of Education proposed these revised guidelines to Malacañang in September to amend EO No. 66 signed in 2012.

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DepEd also updated its own class suspension guidelines using a 4H framework to guide schools on learning modes in emergencies, introducing granular or school-based suspension orders. While learner and teacher safety remains strictly non-negotiable, we can no longer rely on sweeping, blanket suspensions when a campus is dry, safe, and ready to teach, according to a statement.

Learning Continuity Measures

By authorizing granular resumptions alongside localized suspensions, President Marcos is giving school heads and local executives the legal framework to reopen cleared campuses safely without waiting for broader declarations. The Second Congressional Commission on Education found that schools lost an average of 15 school days annually due to calamity-related suspensions in the past two school years.

While our learners safety remains the priority, we also have to recognize that every day of lost instruction has consequences, particularly for children who are still learning how to read, said EDCOM 2 Commissioner and Senate President. We cannot allow the worsening of learning loss because of blanket suspensions that could have been more granular and targeted.

Amid the threat of El Nino, the Department of Education earlier said a school can suspend both physical and online classes once the local temperature hits 42 degrees Celsius, upon coordination with the concerned local government unit. The guidelines on suspension and resumption will be tested in the coming months as the country experiences these effects.