Batanes special election set Nov. 28, 2026; Marcos declares non-working day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared November 28 a special non-working day in Batanes for the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. About 13,138 voters are expected to participate, with four candidates vying for the seat.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared November 28 a special non-working day in Batanes to allow residents to participate in the special election for its vacant congressional seat.

The declaration is contained in Proclamation No. 1522, which cited Republic Act No. 6645, as amended by Republic Act No. 7166. Under the law, when a permanent vacancy occurs in the House of Representatives at least one year before the expiration of the term, the Commission on Elections shall call and hold a special election to fill the vacancy. The special election must be held not earlier than 60 days nor later than 90 days after the vacancy occurs.

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Batanes Special Election to Fill Vacant Congressional Seat

The special election will fill the vacancy in the House of Representatives left by the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. last month. Comelec chairperson George Garcia said 13,138 voters are expected to participate in the special polls, with four candidates vying for the congressional seat. The candidates include a former governor, a former Philippine Navy commodore, a member of a prominent political family in the province, and a relative of the late lawmaker, Garcia said.

With the proclamation in place, government offices in Batanes will be closed on November 28 to give residents the opportunity to cast their votes. The special non-working day covers the entire province of Batanes, where the congressional district is the sole legislative district. The Comelec has yet to release the final list of candidates and other details of the special election, but preparations are underway for the conduct of the polls.

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Voter registration and other election-related activities may also be scheduled in connection with the special election. The Comelec earlier said it would resume voter registration for the 2028 polls, although it was not immediately clear if this would affect the Batanes special election timeline. Residents of Batanes are advised to monitor announcements from the Comelec and the provincial government for updates on the special election. The special election is expected to be held alongside other electoral activities in the province.

Vacancy in Batanes Seat After Death of Rep. Gato

The vacancy in the Batanes congressional seat arose after the death of Rep. Gato last month. Gato was serving as the representative of the lone district of Batanes at the time of his death. The special election will determine his successor for the remaining portion of his term.

The Comelec has jurisdiction over the conduct of the special election, including the setting of the election period and other related matters. President Marcos issued the proclamation to ensure that residents can exercise their right to vote without hindrance. The declaration of a special non-working day is a standard measure to facilitate voter turnout in special elections. Similar declarations have been issued in the past for special elections in other areas.

Election Date Set for November 28, 2026

The Batanes special election is scheduled for November 28, 2026. Comelec chairperson Garcia has urged voters to participate in the special polls and to be guided by official announcements. The poll body is expected to release further guidelines as the election date approaches. With four candidates in the running, the campaign period and other activities will be scheduled accordingly.

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The candidates come from various backgrounds, including a former governor, a former Philippine Navy commodore, a member of a prominent political family, and a relative of the late lawmaker. The Comelec has yet to announce the official roster of candidates. The special election is seen as a significant political exercise in Batanes, which has a relatively small voter population. The provincial government has been coordinating with the Comelec for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Residents are encouraged to verify their voter registration status ahead of the election. The declaration of November 28 as a special non-working day is expected to boost participation in the special election. The Comelec will oversee the entire process, from the filing of certificates of candidacy to the proclamation of the winner. The special election will fill the vacant congressional seat for the remainder of the term.

The Batanes congressional seat has been vacant since the death of Rep. Gato last month.