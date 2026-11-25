Vice President JD Vance confirms Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces no investigation, dismissing pardon rumors before his upcoming testimony on Dec 1 and Dec 3.

Vice President JD Vance addressed growing speculation regarding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday, stating clearly that the technology executive is under no investigation. The remarks were made after Vance had a Thanksgiving Eve meal with troops at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He emphasized that Justice Department officials and multiple national security apparatus members have confirmed there is no active probe into the AI industry leader.

VP Dismisses Pardon Rumors and Criminal Charges

Vance explicitly stated that he does not believe Huang requires a presidential pardon for any alleged offenses. The Vice President told reporters that he has not seen any evidence suggesting Huang committed a crime. He noted that if evidence of criminal behavior exists, it is the responsibility of relevant authorities to bring a prosecution. This clarification directly counters earlier comments from President Donald Trump, who suggested to the New York Post on Tuesday that a pardon was always an option, though unnecessary.

Also read Jensen Huang Returns as Nvidia CEO After Trump Intervention, Stock Surges

Huang Faces Close-Door Interview and Public Hearings

Huang is scheduled to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview with three panels on December 1. These sessions involve the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees, as well as the Select Committee on China. Following these sessions, he is expected to appear at a public hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. President Trump has publicly advised Huang not to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination during these proceedings.

Board Reversal Raises Questions on Corporate Independence

The rapid reinstatement of Huang has sparked intense debate regarding the independence of the Nvidia board and the intersection of business and politics. Huang had resigned earlier in the month after admitting to extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. He was reinstated just 11 days later at the urging of President Trump. Critics and observers are questioning the board's decision-making process and the extent of presidential influence over corporate governance in such high-stakes scenarios.

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Classified Briefings Detail National Security Concerns

Congressional staffers from the House and Senate Intelligence Committees received a classified briefing on Tuesday regarding the matter. Intelligence officials from the CIA, FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence provided the update. Reports indicate the White House was previously briefed on concerns regarding Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed in Singapore. U.S. officials suspected she was working with China's Ministry of State Security, a claim Beijing has denied.

Economic Growth Tied to AI Leadership Stability

President Trump has staked the nation's economic growth on artificial intelligence, viewing Huang's position as critical to maintaining U.S. dominance over Beijing. Trump believes Huang's ouster threatened to tank the stock market and risk losing a generational talent to a Chinese firm. Administration officials, including Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, were enlisted to persuade Nvidia's board to reverse its decision. Vance, with his Silicon Valley background, was deemed an effective emissary to help board members overcome their reservations about Huang's security risks.