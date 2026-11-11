Sara Duterte defense to present more witnesses to address SALN gaps, says Poa

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team will call additional witnesses to answer senator-judges' questions about gaps in testimony regarding her SALN and SEC documents, spokesperson Michael Poa said.

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team will present additional witnesses to address gaps in information from earlier testimony at her impeachment trial, team member and spokesperson Michael Poa said on Wednesday.

The commitment came after some senator-judges raised concerns about the lack of details in the testimony of Suzette Balucanag-Punay, an in-house lawyer for GenCorp. Industries and Metro City Chow Foods. Poa said future witnesses will answer questions about Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

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Defense to Address SALN and SEC Discrepancies with Future Witnesses

I don't think there's a hierarchy of gaps or anything like that, but with the questions of the senator-judges, for example, why is it in the SALN, why do the SEC documents reflect otherwise, those are the issues we will address with future witnesses, Poa said in a mix of English and Filipino. The SEC refers to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Balucanag-Punay admitted during the trial that she did not know why Duterte was receiving payments from a fast food branch that she had supposedly invested in. The testimony also touched on a loose investment made by Duterte. Asked about the witness's lack of knowledge on the matter, Poa said there was still a limit to how much witnesses knew.

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Mayroon siyang limit sa kanyang testimonya and that's why we said kung may iba pa tayong mga tanong, that could be answered by probably another witness. We understand and appreciate the sentiments or perhaps the questions in the minds of the senators, we expected that, and that's why we're prepared with another witness to supply that information that they're probably looking for, Poa said.

Poa Assures Senate Gaps Will Be Filled by Additional Testimony

In English, Poa said there is a limit to her testimony and that is why we said that if there are other questions, those could be answered by probably another witness. Poa said the defense expected the concerns raised by the senator-judges and has prepared another witness to provide the information they are looking for.

To save time, the defense has already dispensed with bank representative witnesses except for a representative from the Bank of the Philippine Islands, according to Poa. Members of Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team awaited the start of the trial session on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the Senate. The trial is ongoing before the Senate sitting as an impeachment court.