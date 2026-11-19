Impeachment trial witness Rainer Dela Fuente admits red flags in Cale88 transactions but claims they do not prove wrongdoing by Vice President Sara Duterte.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte continued on November 19, 2026, with significant cross-examination focusing on the financial operations of Cale88, a food company linked to her spouse, Manases Carpio. The proceedings centered on whether suspicious transaction reports filed by the entity constituted actual criminal activity or merely regulatory anomalies. Senior Senator and Senate Judge Risa Hontiveros led the inquiry into the company's compliance record and its interactions with the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Defense Witness Admits To Red Flags

Rainer Dela Fuente, the head of AML Consulting PH and a witness called by the defense team, explicitly acknowledged that the operations of Cale88 contained multiple red flags. He confirmed that these indicators merited scrutiny and review by financial regulators but staunchly maintained that such flags do not constitute direct evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Dela Fuente clarified his position to the Senate, stating that while the warnings were real, they should not be conflated with proof of illegal conduct.

Also read Sara Duterte Faces Arrest Warrant and Impeachment Over Cale88 Foods Allegations

Hontiveros Questions Legitimate Explanations

Senator Risa Hontiveros pressed Dela Fuente on whether he was aware if Cale88 had provided a legitimate and lawful explanation for the suspicious transaction reports submitted to the Anti-Money Laundering Council. She specifically asked if he knew if the company had adequately addressed the concerns raised by authorities regarding its business practices. Hontiveros challenged the defense witness to address the discrepancy between the presence of red flags and the absence of confirmed illicit activity.

Focus On Employee And China Transactions

The inquiry delved deeper into specific areas of concern, including the Anti-Money Laundering Council's decision to flag two employees of Cale88. Additionally, Hontiveros questioned the nature of the company's financial transactions with entities in China. The Senator sought to understand if these specific operational aspects contributed to the overall pattern of suspicious activity that had been reported to the national watchdog. She asked if these factors were possible reasons for the red flags identified in the financial reports.

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Witness Background In Gaming Industry

During the questioning, Dela Fuente disclosed his professional history to provide context for his expertise in compliance matters. He revealed that he had previously worked with gambling businesses and served as a consultant for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Furthermore, he noted his past role as a consultant for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, or PAGCOR. This background was highlighted as he attempted to explain the technical nature of red flag indicators in complex financial structures.

Defense Challenges Witness Credibility

The testimony did not go uncontested, as members of the prosecution team raised immediate concerns about the reliability of the defense's chosen expert. Raffy Tulfo publicly questioned the credibility of Dela Fuente, asking if he truly qualified as a super witness capable of clearing the defense's case. The impeachment proceedings also saw the defense team seek subpoenas for four additional witnesses to address the Cale88 issues, indicating an ongoing effort to bolster their argument against the allegations.

AMLC Has Sole Authority On Violations

A central point of Dela Fuente's defense was that only the Anti-Money Laundering Council possesses the authority to determine if a reported transaction is truly suspicious and unlawful. He argued that suspicion alone is not a direct indication of unlawful activity under the law. This distinction was crucial for the defense strategy, aiming to separate regulatory warnings from definitive legal verdicts. The witness insisted that the presumption of innocence should remain intact despite the presence of financial alerts.