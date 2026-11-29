Vice President Sara Duterte will take the witness stand on Dec 4, 2026, in her Senate impeachment trial to refute allegations of unexplained wealth, her defense lawyer Michael Poa confirmed Sunday.

Vice President Sara Duterte will testify in her own impeachment trial on Friday, December 4, 2026, her defense lawyer Michael Poa confirmed on Sunday, November 29.

This will be her first appearance as a witness in the proceedings. Poa told reporters that the defense counsel had formally manifested before the Senate impeachment court its intention to present Duterte as a witness. We confirm that the Defense has formally manifested before the Honorable Impeachment Court its intention to present Vice President Sara Z. Duterte on 4 December 2026, Poa said.

Also read First witness to testify at Duterte trial’s start

Duterte To Refute Impeachment Allegations

The defense said Duterte would take the witness stand to refute all the allegation and malicious accusations against her under the Articles of Impeachment. The filing complied with an Impeachment Court directive requiring parties to disclose their witnesses at least five days before their scheduled presentation. Copies of the notice were also electronically served on the prosecution panel. House prosecutor and Bicol Saro Party-list Rep.

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Terry Ridon confirmed on Sunday that Duterte will take the witness stand. See you on Friday, Madam Vice President. We wish you the very best, Ridon said in a message to the Vice President. Duterte's decision to testify came after she said during a press conference on Friday, November 27, that she had yet to discuss with her lawyers whether she would take the witness stand.

During that same press conference, she hinted about a possible appearance in her trial, which she had earlier dismissed as nothing more than political theater. She also said she had repeatedly insisted on doing this, but Poa supposedly ignored her. Prosecutors have long called on Duterte to take the witness stand, arguing that only she could directly address the allegations against her.

Unexplained Wealth Charges Remain After Withdrawals

Her defense team, however, maintained that her appearance would depend on the course of the trial and that she did not need to attend in person because her lawyers were representing her. Duterte herself said in August that her lawyers participation was sufficient, leaving her with no reason to personally attend the proceedings. Article II, which concerns her alleged unexplained wealth, is the sole remaining impeachment article against the Vice President after the prosecution panel withdrew the other three articles.

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This article accuses her and her husband Manases Carpio of amassing unexplained wealth. The allegations involve discrepancies in their financial records, bank transactions, properties, and business interests. These concerns also extend to Duterte's Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. Key witnesses expected to testify include Bureau of Customs Deputy Commissioner Agaton Teodoro Uvero.

Also testifying is Dr. Lourdes Tingson-Lebosada, who is Carpio's former business partner. They are expected to testify on matters involving Cale88 Foods Corp. The case has drawn significant attention as it involves high-level government officials and complex financial allegations. The trial represents a critical juncture in the political landscape of the Philippines. Legal experts are closely monitoring how the Vice President and her legal team will respond to these serious charges.

Legal Experts Monitor Trial Implications

The proceedings are being watched by citizens and political observers alike. The outcome of this trial could have long-lasting implications for the current administration. The Senate Impeachment Court will carefully consider all testimonies and evidence presented. Both the prosecution and defense teams have been preparing extensively for this hearing.

The public remains engaged with the developments surrounding this historic impeachment case. Duterte had previously arrived at the Senate on July 7, 2026, to meet with her lawyers but did not attend the impeachment trial that day. Her upcoming testimony marks a significant shift in her approach to the proceedings.