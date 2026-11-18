Vice President Sara Duterte claims corruption is embedded in government DNA during her impeachment trial for alleged unexplained wealth.

Vice President Sara Duterte declared that corruption has become an inherent part of the Philippine government's structure during a public appearance in October. Speaking at the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Vice President framed the nation's struggle against graft as a significant barrier to achieving a better future for its citizens. She emphasized that while Filipinos dream of progress, deep-seated corruption prevents the realization of widespread opportunity and development.

Duterte Criticizes Government Integrity

Duterte used her Facebook platform to share her concerns, stating that the issue is a progressive disorder deeply embedded within the institutional DNA of the state. She argued that this systemic failure tragically leaves the Filipino people to suffer the direct consequences of such institutional decay. The Vice President asserted that the persistence of these corrupt practices hinders the country's ability to reach its potential and deliver essential services to the public.

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Personal Accountability and Civic Duty

Despite her broad criticism of the system, Duterte emphasized that nation-building requires active participation from every citizen. She outlined specific individual responsibilities, including the obligation to obey the law, reject corrupt acts, and protect local communities. Furthermore, she urged citizens to participate actively in democracy and demand strict accountability from those currently in positions of governance.

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Impeachment Charges and Defense

These comments emerge against the backdrop of a high-stakes impeachment trial involving Vice President Duterte. She faces serious accusations of possessing between P817 million and P1.5 billion in unexplained wealth. The charges also allege that she failed to divest from her business interests and did not fully declare her assets as required by law.

Allegations of Political Persecution

The Vice President and her legal team have categorically denied all charges brought against her. Duterte has repeatedly characterized the impeachment proceedings as an act of political persecution orchestrated by the current administration. She views the legal battle not as a matter of legal compliance but as a targeted effort to undermine her political standing and integrity.