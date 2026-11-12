VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Scrutinizes $200,000 Japan Dinner Bill

Prosecution questions Vice President Sara Duterte's modesty standards as impeachment trial examines a P205,007 dinner bill in Tokyo charged to her husband's card.

Prosecution counsel at the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in Manila is intensifying scrutiny over a dining expense exceeding P200,000 at an upscale Tokyo restaurant. House of Representatives private prosecutor Amando Virgil Ligutan presented the P205,007.29 bill from Inakaya Ginza in Japan as evidence challenging the constitutional mandate for public officials to live modestly. The expenditure occurred on May 19, 2023, during a family vacation, raising immediate questions about the financial lifestyle of the Vice President and her spouse.

Dinner Bill Details And Credit Card Charges

The specific bill of P205,007.29 was incurred by a group of eleven individuals who dined together at the high-end establishment in Ginza, Tokyo. Vice President Sara Duterte's husband, Manases Mans Carpio, provided the payment for the entire group using his personal credit card. The prosecution highlighted this single transaction to illustrate the scale of spending relative to the income of ordinary citizens, arguing that the cost was inconsistent with the expected standards of government service.

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Defense witness Anel Martin Antero, who attended the dinner, testified that the group ordered seafood and tempura during their stay in Japan. He admitted to the impeachment court that he was personally surprised by the magnitude of the final bill, as the group had not anticipated such a high total. Antero explained that Carpio's credit card was utilized because several attendees in the party no longer possessed sufficient cash on hand to cover their portions of the meal.

Stakeholder Positions On Modest Living Standards

Amando Virgil Ligutan argued that the P205,007.29 expense is central to the allegation of unexplained wealth against Vice President Sara Duterte. He stated that the law requires public officials and their families to live simply, and questioned whether the bill represented an ostentatious display of wealth. Ligutan emphasized that the core issue is determining whether the Vice President and her spouse are maintaining a lifestyle that aligns with the modesty standards expected of government officials.

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Prosecutor Ligutan challenged the defense by asking if ordinary Filipinos could afford to spend such a vast sum in a single sitting. He noted that the amount spent was significant enough to raise doubts about the financial transparency of the Duterte household. The questioning aimed to establish a direct link between the high-cost dinner and the broader accusations regarding unexplained wealth and deviations from constitutional living standards.

Defense counsel Lindon Bacquel objected to the line of questioning, arguing that it exceeded the scope of the direct testimony provided by witness Antero. Bacquel maintained that the inquiries were irrelevant to the specific circumstances surrounding the credit card charges. He further argued that neither Antero nor Carpio was on trial, suggesting that the prosecution was unfairly broadening the narrative to attack the lifestyle of the Vice President rather than focusing on specific legal violations.

Evidence Gaps And Reimbursement Disputes

Anel Martin Antero acknowledged that his personal share of the dinner bill amounted to approximately ¥40,000, which he estimated to be around P40,000. He stated that the expenses were subsequently divided among all eleven attendees who participated in the meal. Antero confirmed that he brought both cash and a credit card on the trip but did not provide photographic proof of the dinner gathering or evidence of reimbursing Carpio.

Ligutan pressed the witness on the absence of supporting documentation, questioning how the court could verify that all eleven individuals attended and paid their shares. Antero admitted that he had no photographs from the dinner to corroborate the event or the division of costs. The lack of tangible records became a focal point for the prosecution, as it left the claim of reimbursement unsupported by physical evidence in the courtroom.

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Impact On Impeachment Allegations And Next Steps

The scrutiny of the dinner bill serves as a key component in the prosecution's case regarding the financial conduct of Vice President Sara Duterte and her family. By comparing the P205,007.29 expense to the minimum wage in Metro Manila, Ligutan sought to highlight the disparity between government earnings and the spending power alleged in the case. This comparison is intended to demonstrate that the lifestyle of the Vice President may exceed what is legally permissible for public servants.

Antero further confirmed his long-standing relationship with both Duterte and Carpio, noting that he was part of Carpio's law firm and received compensation for professional services. The testimony aims to clarify his potential bias while addressing the factual details of the Japan trip. The ongoing proceedings will continue to evaluate whether the documented expenses reflect a violation of modesty standards or if they constitute a misunderstanding of shared travel costs.