VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Day 43 Witness Testimonies and Defense Strategy

Day 43 of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment trial featured defense witnesses and a witness withdrawal. Key testimonies covered credit card charges and shoe purchases amid ongoing legal proceedings.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte entered a critical phase on its forty-third day as the Senate impeachment court navigated complex witness testimonies and strategic defense maneuvers. Presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero managed the intense proceedings by urging senator-judges to exercise strict restraint regarding unresponsive answers from witnesses, clarifying that such behavior did not automatically constitute contempt of court. This legal caution stemmed from established Supreme Court precedents that emphasize the careful application of contempt powers in high-stakes political trials.

Defense Withdraws Bank of the Philippine Islands Witness

The Vice President's legal team announced the decision to exclude a witness from the Bank of the Philippine Islands from their defense strategy following a realization that the authenticity of their inquiry was already verified. Defense counsel Michael Poa explained that Atty. Paul Roderick Ysmael, the senior vice president of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, would no longer testify because Poa's letter inquiring about the banking records of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio, was already confirmed as genuine. The prosecution argued that the defense withdrew the witness because there was no guarantee the testimony would favor the Vice President, thereby reducing the utility of calling the bank official.

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Witness Testimonies on Credit Cards and Spending

Atty. Anel Antero, a close associate of the Vice President and her husband, provided testimony regarding a dinner gathering where Manases Carpio paid for a meal using his credit card in Ginza. When private prosecutor Virgil Ligutan pressed Antero about AMLC records showing a remittance of over P580,000 from Carpio to Antero in July 2020, Antero failed to provide a definitive answer to the specific financial query. The lack of a categorical response highlighted the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the financial movements of the Duterte-Carpio household as detailed in the anti-money laundering reports.

Controversy Over Basketball Shoe Purchases

Second defense witness Chad Parian testified that Manases Carpio spent P256,000 on shoes for the children of the Elite Basketball team and their parents in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, following a championship victory. The expenditure drew sharp questioning from private prosecutor Rey Robles, who asked if such spending complied with the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees, which mandates modest living and prohibits ostentatious displays of wealth. Parian, whose son played on the same team as Carpio's child, defended the purchase by stating that children winning championships abroad deserved new shoes, though he did not directly address the legal standards of public conduct.

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Senate Judges and Prosecution Disputes

Senator-judge Antonio Trillanes IV and Senator Pia Cayetano expressed disdain for the prosecution's approach, with Cayetano arguing that the inquiry attempted to dictate parental choices regarding child-rearing and character development based on public official status. Senator Jinggoy Estrada also countered the prosecution's narrative by daring House prosecutors to investigate him for similar charitable expenditures totaling P900,000, P300,000, and P340,000 to those in need. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri intervened to steer the focus away from minor credit card charges and toward the more significant matter of over P300 million in foreign remittances to Cale88 Foods Corporation, a declared asset of Manases Carpio.

Online Personality Spotted and Future Proceedings

Following the formal sessions, online personality BP Inday Tasha, a well-known impersonator of Vice President Sara Duterte, was observed outside the Senate session hall interacting with House prosecutor and ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima. In a separate press conference, defense counsel Michael Poa confirmed that the defense would present eight additional witnesses to speed up the proceedings and ensure the Vice President receives the strongest possible legal defense. Poa emphasized that the goal was to make their points clearly and efficiently, aiming to conclude the trial proper with the necessary evidence presented.