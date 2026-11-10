VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Day 41 Witness Testimony Details

Day 41 of the impeachment trial featured Samal City Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables testifying on property discrepancies in VP Sara Duterte's SALN.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte entered its forty-first day with significant testimony regarding property declarations. The defense team presented Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables, the City Assessor of the Island Garden City of Samal, as its second witness to challenge the prosecution's allegations. The proceedings focused on a specific property linked to the Vice President and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

Property Declaration and Witness Testimony

Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables testified regarding the status and location of the real estate assets in question. His appearance was a direct response to the prosecution's claim that Vice President Sara Duterte failed to properly declare or inaccurately declared the Samal property in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. The defense aims to use his official records to refute these assertions of non-compliance or improper declaration.

Also read Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Resumes November 9 With Defense Evidence

Senator Reprimands Official on Due Diligence

Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo issued a sharp reprimand to Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables during his testimony. The criticism centered on the assessor's lack of coordination with the Registry of Deeds and the Land Registration Authority concerning property discrepancies. Tulfo explicitly reminded the witness that conducting due diligence is a mandatory responsibility of any public official, not an optional task outside the office's jurisdiction.

Location Discrepancies and Official Clarifications

Presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero questioned significant discrepancies in the location of properties declared in the Vice President's SALN. The SALN listed the property in Barangay Matanos, whereas documents presented by Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables identified the location as Barangay San Isidro. Enumerables initially confirmed both referred to the same asset based on market and assessed values but clarified that no Barangay Matanos exists in the Island Garden City of Samal.

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Follow-up Orders for Previous Witnesses

The presiding officer directed the impeachment clerk of court to follow up with the previous day's witness, Engr. Jaime Adalin. Adalin, the Davao City Assessor, had previously committed to providing a list of properties owned by Vice President Sara Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio but failed to submit it on Monday. This order ensures that all documentary evidence required by the Senate tribunal is fully compiled and available for review.

Trial Timeline and Procedural Expectations

Presiding Officer Sen. Chiz Escudero stated that the timeline for concluding the impeachment trial now depends on the length of the defense's presentation. While he expressed hope that the proceedings would finish before Christmas or New Year, he noted that only one defense witness was presented on Monday. He anticipates that the trial will move forward faster as more witnesses are called in the coming days.