VP Duterte Impeachment Trial Focuses on Luxury Spending Amid ASEAN Preparations

Prosecutors question Vice President Sara Duterte's spending habits during impeachment trial. Meanwhile, President Marcos confirms ASEAN Summit readiness and foreign investment data rises significantly in the third quarter of 2026.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte entered a critical phase on Thursday, November 12, 2026, as prosecutors presented evidence regarding high-value personal expenditures. The proceedings focused heavily on whether the Vice President and her family adhered to the constitutional mandate for public officials to maintain a simple lifestyle. The defense faced scrutiny over bills for international dining and luxury footwear, which prosecutors argued reflected a standard of living inconsistent with public service standards.

Impeachment Trial Examines High-Value Expenditures

Haus private prosecutor Amando Virgil Ligutan raised specific questions about a P205,007.29 dinner bill incurred by a group of eleven people at Inakaya Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. The dinner took place on May 19, 2023, and the charges were run on the credit card of Manases Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte. Ligutan questioned defense witness Anel Martin Antero to establish the relevance of this expense to allegations of unexplained wealth. The prosecution argued that such spending demonstrated a lifestyle that contradicted the expectations placed upon the spouse of a high-ranking constitutional officer.

Also read Corporate Counsel Testifies in Vice President Duterte Impeachment Trial

The scrutiny extended beyond dining expenses to include significant spending on footwear in neighboring countries. Prosecutors highlighted hundreds of thousands of pesos spent on Nike shoes in Malaysia as part of a broader pattern of expenditure. These financial details formed the core of the argument that the Duterte-Carpio household may have enjoyed privileges and luxuries that exceeded their declared means. The testimony aimed to link these individual transactions to the larger narrative of financial transparency required of those holding high office in the Philippines.

President Marcos Confirms ASEAN Summit Readiness

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that all systems are fully operational for the Philippines to host the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit next week. Speaking in a video message on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the President emphasized the strategic importance of the event. He noted that hosting the summit provides a vital avenue to address pressing global and regional challenges facing the Southeast Asian community. The readiness of national infrastructure and diplomatic channels is central to the successful execution of this major international gathering.

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The upcoming summit is scheduled to take place shortly before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz confirmed that President Marcos is not expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen. Marcos is anticipated to arrive in the region shortly after concluding the ASEAN Summit in Manila. His primary objective during the APEC engagements is to meet with heads of state from the twenty-one member economies to advance the economic interests of the Philippines.

Economic Indicators Show Investment Surge and Leadership Changes

The Philippine economy recorded a significant uptick in foreign capital during the third quarter of 2026. Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority indicated that approved foreign investments from July to September reached P166.03 billion. This figure represents a 125.3 percent increase from the P73.69 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year. Manufacturing sectors attracted the largest share of this overseas capital, signaling strong investor confidence in local industrial capabilities.

The surge in quarterly investments brought the total approved foreign investment pledges for the first nine months of 2026 to P336.45 billion. This total is nearly double the P170.17 billion recorded during the first nine months of last year. The data underscores a robust recovery and expansion in foreign direct investment, providing a contrasting backdrop to the political turbulence surrounding the Vice President. These economic figures suggest that the underlying commercial foundations of the country remain resilient despite the high-stakes legal proceedings in Malacañang.

Government Official Transfers and Sports Retirement News

In administrative developments within the government, Ariel Nepomuceno confirmed he will replace Joshua Bingcang as the president and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. Nepomuceno, who was appointed Customs Commissioner on June 30 of last year, brings extensive experience in enforcement and intelligence operations. His tenure at the Bureau of Customs included leading 1,452 operations that resulted in the seizure of P50.93 billion worth of smuggled goods. Bingcang is set to transfer to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority as part of this leadership reshuffle.

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In the sports sector, Converge forward Calvin Abueva announced his retirement from the PBA during a Facebook live session on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The 38-year-old player is set to retire in 2027, marking the end of his fourteenth season. The announcement followed a P24,000 fine issued by the league for on- and off-court antics during a quarterfinals game. Abueva, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 PBA Rookie Draft, leaves behind a legacy that includes significant contributions to his team's performance over more than a decade in the professional league.