NASA's Voyager 1 probe has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth, about 16 billion miles, marking a milestone no other spacecraft has achieved. The nearly 50-year-old probe continues to send data from interstellar space.

NASA's Voyager 1 probe has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth, becoming the first spacecraft to achieve the milestone. The US space agency calculated that the probe hit the mark on Wednesday, November 18, at 5:16 am ET (1016 GMT).

One light-day is the distance light travels in 24 hours, about 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometers). Voyager 1 is already the most distant human-made object in the universe. Officials at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will have to wait about a day to get a signal from the probe confirming the distance. A signal takes about 24 hours to reach Voyager 1, and a response takes just as long to return.

Also read NASA’s Voyager 1 closes in on a light-day in interstellar space

JPL has scheduled an event for Thursday, November 19, to discuss the milestone. Reaching one light-day is an astounding feat, one that I never expected to see, Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd said. Voyager 1 is flying at almost 38,000 miles per hour (61,000 kilometers per hour). The historic feat is the best illustration of just how vast space is, said Tiffany Kataria of NASA.

Advertisement

So much of what we dream about is traveling to other stellar systems, she told AFP. And it took Voyager 1 nearly 50 years to get to just the edge of our own solar system, let alone to only a light-day. She pointed out that many exoplanetary systems are at least several light-years away. Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 and its twin Voyager 2 are the only spacecraft to have reached interstellar space.

Voyager Spacecraft Enter Interstellar Space

Voyager 1 crossed the outer edge of the heliosphere in 2012. The heliosphere is a protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields produced by the sun. Voyager 2 entered interstellar space in 2018. A JPL representative said recent power-saving measures could give the two Voyager spacecraft enough power to stay in communication with Earth for three to four more years.

But the goal of the mission is to do science, and there is enough power to keep the current suite of instruments going through the 50th launch anniversary next year, the representative said. Beyond that is hard to predict, and of course these are nearly 50-year-old spacecraft, and there are always things the team cannot anticipate that might happen. Some of Voyager 1's equipment, such as cameras, has been remotely switched off to save power.

The probe continues to study invisible phenomena such as magnetic fields, Kataria said. The data it collects allows researchers to study the gas, the dust and other material that exists between stars, between our Sun and other stars. Voyager is sending back continuous measurements of magnetic fields, cosmic rays and plasma waves that we receive on Earth whenever the Deep Space Network points its antenna at Voyager, Dodd said.

Advertisement

Deep Space Network Monitors Voyager Data

The Deep Space Network is NASA's international array of giant radio antennas supporting interplanetary spacecraft missions. Its instruments have detected the faint monotonous hum caused by the constant vibrations of the small amounts of gas present in interstellar space. After the heliopause crossing, the magnetic field direction did not rotate into the interstellar direction as expected, Dodd said. It has maintained the direction it had when both Voyagers crossed the heliopause, a direction governed by our sun.

We are watching to see when that rotation might occur. We also are still observing effects from our sun, including strong solar storms like coronal mass ejections, that generate shocks and pressure fronts that reach as far away as Voyager 1 and beyond. Where does the sun's influence end and pristine interstellar space begin? Perhaps Voyager may last long enough to answer that question.

Golden Records Carry Earth's Story

Voyagers 1 and 2 previously explored the outer solar system, which contains the giant planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Images of Jupiter taken by Voyager 1 first revealed the existence of rings around the gas giant. They also helped scientists understand the really extreme vortices and weather that take place in the atmosphere, Kataria said. You could find so many things that both of these spacecraft have really enabled in our understanding.

Both Voyager spacecraft carry Golden Records. These are 30-centimeter (12-inch), gold-plated copper disks intended to convey the story of our world to extraterrestrials.