President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12327, the Basic Education Voucher Assistance Act, on November 12, expanding government tuition vouchers to kindergarten and elementary students from low-income households starting School Year 2027-2028, subject to funding.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12327, the Basic Education Voucher Assistance Act, on November 12, expanding the government voucher program to cover kindergarten and elementary students for the first time.

The law provides financial assistance to Filipino students from middle-middle-income households and below, or those belonging to equivalent income classifications. The program initially covers kindergarten and elementary students beginning in School Year 2027-2028, subject to funding availability. The measure broadens the decades-old Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GATSPE) Act, which previously provided tuition aid only to students in private junior and senior high schools.

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New Law Expands Basic Education Voucher Program

The law aims to address classroom backlog and public school congestion through a broader national strategy to resolve classroom shortages and improve quality education. It seeks to alleviate overcrowding by helping poor students study in private schools. Voucher assistance will be provided in order of priority to students enrolled in public schools identified by the Department of Education as congested, those living in areas without nearby public schools, and those residing in communities with congested public schools.

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A public school is considered congested if its enrollment exceeds classroom capacity based on DepEd standards, or if it has resorted to multiple shifts or alternative delivery modes. Students living in areas without a nearby public school may also qualify, including senior high school students in areas where public schools do not offer subjects or electives aligned with their chosen pathways. The law defines the covered area as within a walkable distance of three kilometers from the student's residence.

The program budget will be distributed equitably among all regions, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, based on official data on public school congestion, available capacity, and open seats, with priority given to areas with the highest public school congestion. Beneficiaries from poor and low-income households will receive a higher voucher amount. Qualified beneficiaries and their families may choose their preferred private basic education institution from a registry maintained by the DepEd.

Private Schools and Voucher Amounts

Schools must provide information on their location, available slots, student capacity, tuition fees, and other relevant details. Families will be empowered through a public registry detailing nearby participating private schools, slots, and fees. The law allows supplemental assistance through top-up or co-fund aid from local governments, private sponsors, or other scholarship providers to cover the difference between the voucher amount and the total cost of schooling.

DepEd is mandated to implement the program and determine eligibility requirements, voucher amounts, and participating private schools. The agency is directed to establish an online portal for nationwide mapping of classroom congestion and annually update a decongestion framework to guide school prioritization. Within three years, DepEd should report to Congress whether congestion in public schools is addressed and learning outcomes of disadvantaged students are improved.

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DepEd Safeguards and Anti-Fraud Measures

The law requires DepEd to implement safeguards against fraud, including a centralized system for verifying learner eligibility, stronger audit and monitoring procedures, and mechanisms to protect whistleblowers. Schools or individuals found to have committed fraud or other prohibited acts may face administrative and legal penalties, such as suspension, disqualification from the program, reimbursement of funds, blacklisting, and prosecution.

The law protects learners by prohibiting schools from withholding records due to delayed government payments and provides salary subsidies and training for private school teachers. The government must disburse payments to participating schools within 60 days after submission of complete documents to DepEd. The law also assists private basic education institutions and their teachers through in-service teacher training, salary subsidies, scholarships for qualified private school teachers, and support for school development.

Support for Private School Teachers and Beneficiaries

DepEd said it had tightened beneficiary validation, billing, refund, and accountability measures in revised E-GATSPE guidelines released in April and would continue to pursue accountability and recovery of government funds where warranted. The agency also reported that a regional trial court had sentenced an individual to up to 14 years in prison for attempting to defraud the government program by submitting falsified documents.

Existing beneficiaries of the Educational Service Contracting Scheme and the Senior High School Voucher Program will continue to receive assistance until they complete basic education. The measure is among the Marcos administration's priorities for expanding access to quality education.