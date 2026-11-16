Over 5,236 applications processed in NIR during first week. Comelec targets 150,000 new voters by July 2027 for national elections.

The Commission on Elections in the Negros Island Region recorded 5,236 voter applications during the initial week of registration, which ran from Nov. 10 to 14. Female applicants significantly outnumbered males, with 2,800 women and 2,436 men signing up according to data released by Comelec-NIR.

Breakdown of Applications by Province

Negros Oriental led the count with 1,765 applications, comprising 829 male and 936 female registrants. Siquijor recorded 126 applications total, including 73 males and 53 females.

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RAP Program Performance in Urban Centers

The Commission on Elections Register Anywhere Program accommodated 40 applicants across the region, split evenly between 20 males and 20 females. Bacolod City handled 35 of these applications, while Dumaguete City processed five female applicants.

No RAP applications were recorded in Siquijor during the first week. Bacolod City RAP figures included 20 males and 15 females. Dumaguete City had only female applicants during this period.

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Registration Timeline and Deadlines

Voter registration resumed on Nov. 10, 2026, and continues until July 30, 2027. This period leads up to the 2028 National and Local Elections. Officials urge eligible citizens to register early to avoid long queues.

Comelec Targets 150,000 Additional Registrants

Commission on Elections Negros Island Region Regional Director Lionel Marco Castillano set a target for a 5-percent increase over the current base of more than three million registered voters. This goal amounts to approximately 150,000 additional registrants across the three provinces.

Eligible citizens may apply for first-time registration, transfer of voter records, reactivation, and correction of entries. Applications can be submitted at local Offices of the Election Officer, satellite sites, mall registration sites, or through the Register Anywhere Program.