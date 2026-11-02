Volkswagen Group Profits Plunge 98.7 Percent Amid Tariffs And Shrinking Sales

Volkswagen Group profits fall 98.7 percent to just 71 million euros as tariffs, weak Chinese sales, and restructuring costs impact earnings in the first nine months of 2026.

Volkswagen Group reported a devastating drop in profitability for the first nine months of 2026, with operating profits falling by a staggering 98.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The German automotive giant generated only 71 million euros in global operating profit, a fraction of the 5.4 billion euros earned during the same timeframe last year. Arno Antlitz, the group's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, warned that the company cannot afford to waste any time and must act with speed and decisiveness to address the crisis.

Tariffs And Market Decline Hurt Earnings

While the group highlighted its leadership in electric mobility within Europe, where electric vehicles make up 40 percent of the order bank, external pressures severely impacted financial results. Antlitz noted that US tariffs continue to weigh heavily on the company, while the Chinese market is shrinking and competitive pressure in Europe is increasing significantly. Total vehicle sales across the group declined by 10.6 percent, with 5.9 million cars sold compared to nearly 6.6 million in the previous year.

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The company also faced a challenging profitability landscape with its electric vehicles, as margins on these models are currently lower than those from combustion-engine vehicles. Despite the electric urban car family securing 150,000 orders, the shift toward electrification has temporarily reduced overall earnings per unit. This dynamic, combined with broader market headwinds, has created a difficult environment for maintaining the high margins seen in previous years.

Porsche Profits Rise While Other Brands Struggle

Performance varied significantly across the group's different brand divisions during this turbulent period. Porsche stood out as a bright spot, increasing its profits year over year to reach 1.5 billion euros before interest and taxes. In contrast, the progressive brands, which include Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati, saw their profits fall by 26 percent to 1.2 billion euros. This decline was largely attributed to decreasing sales volumes in China and North America.

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The core brands, comprising Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat, and Cupra, also experienced a downturn, with profits dropping from 4.7 billion euros last year to 4.3 billion euros this year. The group's press release emphasized that a strong performance by Skoda helped offset the weak operating result of the main Volkswagen brand. This divergence in performance underscores the complex challenges faced by different segments of the automotive giant.

Massive Restructuring Costs And Future Plans

A significant factor contributing to the reduced overall operating profit was the recognition of 8.7 billion euros in one-off costs associated with restructuring efforts. Earlier this year, the company announced a comprehensive restructuring plan that includes closing up to four factories and cutting half of its 150 models. These latest financial results validate the necessity of such drastic measures to stabilize the business.

Antlitz outlined the Future Plan, which aims to sustainably improve profitability through a streamlined model range, simpler structures, and improved vehicle costs. The initiative includes lower overhead costs, greater efficiency in plants, and faster technology development. The company has committed to a comprehensive cost program worth approximately 31 billion euros, focusing on swift and consistent implementation to restore financial health.

The combination of high one-off costs, declining sales in key markets, and the transition to electric vehicles has placed immense pressure on Volkswagen Group. The leadership team acknowledges that the path forward requires rigorous adherence to the restructuring plan. Investors and industry analysts will be watching closely to see if the 31 billion euro cost program can effectively reverse the trend of declining profits in the coming years.