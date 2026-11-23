Vlogger Geo Ong appeared before the LTO to answer a Show Cause Order over viral videos showing him riding a motorcycle without a helmet and standing while driving in Palawan. His driver's license was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension and the vehicles involved were put under alarm status.

Popular vlogger Geo Ong appeared before the Land Transportation Office on Monday to answer a Show Cause Order over viral videos and photos showing him allegedly violating motorcycle safety regulations in Palawan.

LTO Cites Ong For Violations

The LTO said Ong was seen driving a motorcycle on a public road without a standard protective helmet while standing, a violation of the correct driving position. Ong appeared at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on Nov. 23, a day before his scheduled appearance at the LTO Palawan District Office. The LTO, under Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, ordered him to explain the violations.

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Two passengers riding with him were also not wearing helmets, while other riders accompanying them were likewise seen without the required head protection. The agency also cited Ong for carrying more than one back rider and taking photos or videos while operating the motorcycle, which it considered reckless driving. The LTO said Ong is also expected to attend a hearing to be conducted by the Intelligence and Investigation Division of the LTO Central Office on December 1, 2026.

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He was required to submit a sworn statement or explanation, along with supporting documents, in response to the allegations in the SCO. The violations that may be imposed include Reckless Driving under Section 48 of Republic Act No. 4136 and violation of the Mandatory Use of Motorcycle Helmets Act under Section 3 of Republic Act No. 10054.

License Suspended And Alarm Status

The motorist was required to explain why his license should not be suspended or revoked for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle. As part of the administrative proceedings, the LTO placed Ong's driver's license under a 90-day preventive suspension and directed him to surrender it to the agency. His license and the motorcycles identified as involved in the incident were also placed under alarm status pending investigation.

The motorcycle used in the incident will also be alarmed once the identity of the owner is confirmed. In a statement, Lacanilao stressed that social media personalities must recognize the influence they have on their followers and the responsibility that comes with it. As a vlogger, he has a responsibility to be mindful of the actions he shows to the public because his followers may imitate them.

Safety should not be compromised just to capture photos or videos to share on social media. Drivers must keep their full attention on the road at all times, Lacanilao said. Before his appearance, Ong addressed the controversy on social media and acknowledged his mistakes, apologizing to his 6.9 million followers. My bad, guys!

Ong Apologizes To Million Followers

Mali tayo, mali. Kaya tanggap lang. Mali tayo dito, fam. Sorry, sorry.

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Di na mauulit sa abot ng ating makakaya. Wag tularan ha. Safety first, he said. He also encouraged his followers to take responsibility for their actions and learn from their mistakes.

Sabi nga, pag nagkakamali, tanggapin at matuto mula rito, he added. Ong also appealed to his supporters, whom he calls Kamag-anak, to avoid engaging in arguments with critics online and instead maintain a peaceful and positive attitude. The controversy also drew attention after Ong posted a photo of himself aboard a helicopter before heading to the LTO Central Office.

Helicopter Arrival Draws Online Criticism

He accompanied the post with the caption, Bawal pa mag-drive sa Land, a play on the agency's name and his suspended driving privileges. His arrival reportedly drew a crowd of supporters outside the LTO compound along East Avenue, while his mode of transportation and social media post prompted mixed reactions online. The LTO reiterated that influencers and content creators are expected to demonstrate responsible behavior, particularly when their actions involve public safety.

The agency said it would continue its investigation into the reported violations and stressed that road safety regulations apply to all motorists, regardless of their public profile. Ong is also known as the stepfather of Jeo, a housemate on Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0.