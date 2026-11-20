Vlogger Norman Mangusin, also known as Francis Leo Marcos, was arrested in Parañaque City for illegally wearing a Philippine National Police uniform based on a February 2026 social media post.

Vlogger Norman Mangusin, also known as Francis Leo Marcos, was arrested again on Thursday for the alleged illegal use of a police uniform, the Philippine National Police announced Friday.

He was taken into custody in the afternoon at a hotel in Parañaque City by operatives of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. The arrest stemmed from a February 2026 social media post showing him wearing a police uniform. At a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co confirmed the arrest. He said the case involves the illegal use of a uniform.

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PNP Confirms Uniform Arrest

Co explained that the matter goes back to February 2026 when Mangusin posted a selfie or a picture of himself wearing a police uniform. He reminded the public that not everyone is allowed to wear the police uniform unless authorized. National Police Commission Vice Chairman Rafael Vicente Calinisan said the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 224 issued the arrest warrant.

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The case is for illegal use of uniforms under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Calinisan, who is also the Napolcom executive officer, said the warrant was served on Thursday in Parañaque City by the CIDG Detective and Special Operations Unit. When asked whether Mangusin would be allowed to post bail, Co said it would be up to the court to decide.

He noted that the case is bailable and is being handled through summary proceedings. The PNP reiterated that wearing a police uniform is prohibited unless the person is authorized to do so. This is not the first time Mangusin has been arrested. He was first arrested in May 2020 in Quezon City by the National Bureau of Investigation over an alleged case.

Mangusin Faces Additional Charges

He was also arrested in February over 12 counts of unjust vexation stemming from a complaint filed by fellow vlogger Mark Jayson Warnakulahewa. He was released on February 28 after posting P120,000 bail. In October, Mangusin was arrested again over three counts of cyberlibel filed by the wife of Warnakulahewa. The latest arrest adds to his legal troubles, this time for wearing a police uniform without authorization.

The PNP continues to warn the public that unauthorized use of police uniforms is a violation of the law and will be dealt with accordingly.