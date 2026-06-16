vivo X300 Ultra Review: A Visual Creation Beast

The vivo X300 Ultra is a powerful camera phone that offers a range of features and capabilities that make it an ideal choice for photographers and videographers. With its Pro Imaging Chip VS1+ and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it can optimize visual data from the ZEISS sensors and deliver high-quality photos or cinema-grade videos.

The vivo X300 Ultra is a versatile and powerful camera phone that offers a range of features and capabilities that make it an ideal choice for photographers and videographers.

The phone features a 200 MP 85 mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto, a 200 MP 35 mm ZEISS Documentary camera, and a 50 MP 14 mm ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle lens, as well as a Photographer Kit that includes 400 mm and 200 mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extenders and an imaging grip. The phone's Pro Imaging Chip VS1+ and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor work together to optimize visual data from the ZEISS sensors, transforming them into high-quality photos or cinema-grade videos.

The phone's battery is also designed to support not just the phone's processor but also the user's production needs, with a 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery that can handle mixed phone use and shooting with ease. Additionally, the Imaging Grip acts as an extra 2,300 mAh power bank, and the phone's 100W FlashCharge allows users to power up their phone in minutes.

The vivo X300 Ultra was put to the test on a photo walk around the University of the Philippines Diliman Academic Oval, where it was compared to a mirrorless camera. The phone's ability to capture high-quality photos and videos in a variety of lighting conditions was impressive, and it was able to deliver sharp details and contrast even when zooming in.

The phone's performance was also tested in a more challenging environment, where it was used to capture performances in a dark and highly varied lighting environment. The vivo X300 Ultra was able to deliver crisp and clear photos and videos, even in the most challenging conditions





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Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Phone Photography Videography ZEISS Lenses Pro Imaging Chip VS1+ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor

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