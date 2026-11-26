The Vivo V80 FE launches in the Philippines with a triple 50MP ZEISS camera system, 7000mAh battery, and AI imaging tools. Pre-orders start at Php 36,999 until December 4.

Vivo Philippines has officially opened pre-orders for the Vivo V80 FE smartphone in Manila, introducing a new mid-range device equipped with a triple 50MP ZEISS camera system. The launch event highlights the integration of advanced optical hardware and AI-powered imaging features into the V FE series, aiming to provide professional-grade photography capabilities to a broader audience. The device also boasts a massive 7,000mAh battery, addressing common consumer concerns regarding screen time and device longevity.

Pricing And Pre-Order Details For Manila

The Vivo V80 FE is priced starting at Php 36,999 for customers looking to secure the device ahead of its official retail launch. Pre-orders are currently active and will remain open until December 4, offering early adopters a window to purchase the unit at the introductory rate. Consumers can place their orders through various channels, including official Vivo concept stores, brand kiosks, and authorized dealers located nationwide across the Philippines. The brand has structured the pre-order campaign to provide immediate value through tangible incentives rather than just price reductions.

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Triple 50MP ZEISS Camera System Breakdown

The core selling point of the Vivo V80 FE is its dedicated triple 50MP ZEISS camera array, which assigns specific focal lengths and use cases to each lens to ensure optimal image quality in various scenarios. The primary shooter is a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera built on a large 1/1.56-inch flagship sensor, which is rated at CIPA 4.5 for stabilization. This sensor size allows for greater light intake, while the optical image stabilization mechanism actively minimizes camera shake to produce sharper handheld photos, particularly in low-light environments where noise reduction is critical.

To capture broader scenes, the device includes a 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with an f/2.05 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. This lens enables users to fit more of their surroundings into a single frame without sacrificing resolution, making it ideal for landscape photography or architectural shots in tight spaces. Completing the hardware setup is a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera featuring a 92-degree field of view and autofocus capability. This front-facing lens is engineered to accommodate more people in group photos while applying intelligent facial optimization to keep every subject looking sharp and natural.

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AI Imaging Tools And Creative Features

Beyond the physical hardware, the Vivo V80 FE integrates a suite of AI imaging tools designed to give users more control over the artistic output of their photos. The device includes a Fisheye Mode that applies a distinctive curved perspective to images, allowing for creative, distorted visual storytelling. Additionally, the AI Creative Camera feature simulates studio-inspired lighting effects, enabling users to achieve dramatic depth and contrast without external lighting equipment.

For social media content creators, the device offers Creative Sticker Collage functionality, which allows users to personalize their visual stories by incorporating custom sticker elements directly into their photography workflow. These advanced imaging tools are typically reserved for higher-tier models, but Vivo has included them in the V80 FE to make complex photography styles accessible to everyday users. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording through both its front and rear cameras, providing flexibility for vloggers and content creators who need high-resolution video from multiple angles.

Battery Life Display And Market Availability

Powering the device is a 7,000mAh BlueVolt battery, a significant capacity increase that targets users who require all-day endurance without needing to carry a power bank. This high-capacity cell is paired with 90W FlashCharge technology, which allows for rapid replenishment of power when the device does need recharging. The battery performance is complemented by a 1.5K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and navigation. The screen also incorporates eye protection technology to reduce strain during extended periods of browsing, entertainment, or content creation.

Customers who secure the Vivo V80 FE during the pre-order window will receive a comprehensive bundle of perks worth significantly more than the base price. This includes a limited-edition Vivo Buds Air3 earbuds valued at Php 1,799, a Php 1,000 discount on the device, and Gold Vivo Membership privileges via the Vivo Store app. Additionally, pre-order buyers are granted an extended six-month broken-screen insurance and warranty, along with six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage for new users. The smartphone will be available in two distinct color options: Sparkling Gold and Chill Green, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences in the Filipino market.