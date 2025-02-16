Visitor Caught Smuggling Shabu into Mandaue City Jail

A woman attempting to smuggle shabu into the Mandaue City Jail was apprehended during a routine body search. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 15, 2025, when Lorna, visiting an inmate named Juncris, was found with two sachets of suspected shabu. Authorities have tightened security protocols to prevent future smuggling attempts.

A woman visiting an inmate at the Mandaue City Jail was caught attempting to smuggle shabu around 9:36 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2025. The woman, identified only as 'Lorna,' was visiting a person deprived of liberty (PDL) named 'Juncris,' who has been incarcerated since December 2023 for a drug-related case. During a routine body search by a female jail officer, Lorna was seen clutching something in her hand.

When ordered to open her palm, she initially resisted, but upon further inspection, two sachets of suspected shabu were found. Lorna, along with another visitor named 'Annette,' was immediately apprehended. Jail Superintendent John Conrad Marcelino Basilio has ordered his personnel to tighten security protocols to prevent similar incidents from happening. Lorna now faces charges under Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. Meanwhile, the inmate Juncris, who was to be visited, will also undergo further investigation.





