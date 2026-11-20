The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines issues a yellow alert for the Visayas grid from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday due to multiple plant outages and reduced capacity.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines ( NGCP) has declared a yellow alert for the Visayas power grid, signaling a heightened risk of electricity interruptions. This advisory takes effect on Saturday afternoon, specifically between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., as the region faces significant constraints in power generation resources. The alert underscores the fragility of the local energy supply chain during peak evening hours when demand typically surges.

NGCP Cites Unavailable Power Plants

The grid operator explicitly stated that the declaration stems from the unavailability of several critical power plants. Specifically, the NGCP identified TVI 2 due to an unplanned outage, PCPC due to a planned outage, and KSPC 2 also undergoing planned maintenance. Additionally, the TVI 1 plant is currently operating with derated capacity, further reducing the total available energy for the region. These combined factors have left the operating margin insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirements, which is the technical threshold for issuing a yellow alert.

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Historical Pattern of Plant Failures

The current crisis is part of a broader, persistent pattern of mechanical failures and maintenance issues affecting the Visayas infrastructure. According to the NGCP advisory, eight plants are currently on forced outage in November. The history of these disruptions extends further back, with one plant down since October, two since September, and two since August. The list of unavailable or compromised assets continues to stretch back years, with one plant down since June, three since 2025, one since 2024, two since 2023, and one dating back to 2021. This long tail of outages highlights systemic reliability challenges.

Widespread Capacity Derating

Beyond outright shutdowns, a significant portion of the grid's generation assets are operating below full potential. The NGCP reported that 22 plants are currently running on derated capacities. This means these facilities cannot produce electricity at their maximum rated output, effectively shrinking the total supply pool available to meet consumer demand. The combination of forced outages and derated units creates a tight supply environment where any unexpected fluctuation in consumption can lead to immediate pressure on the grid stability.

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Implications for Consumer Safety Margins

A yellow alert indicates that while current supply is theoretically sufficient to meet real-time demand, the system lacks the required safety margin to absorb contingencies. In power grid terminology, a contingency refers to the unexpected loss of a major power source or transmission line. Without an adequate margin, the loss of a single large plant could cascade into a wider blackout. The NGCP's warning serves as a preparatory measure, urging stakeholders to be ready for potential load shedding or interruptions if the situation worsens during the specified window.

Immediate Actions and Public Advisory

The alert is effective strictly from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. During this window, the risk of power interruptions is highest due to the convergence of low generation availability and high evening load. The NGCP has advised the public and businesses to be aware of the potential for service disruptions. While no immediate load rotation has been mandated, the yellow status is a precursor to more severe measures if the generation shortfall increases or if unexpected outages occur within the next three hours.