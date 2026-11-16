Visayas Grid Under Yellow Alert November 16 Power Outages Expected

NGCP warns of power outages as Visayas grid faces tight margins with Unit 1 derated and diesel units unavailable. Yellow alert issued for November 16 evening.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has warned of potential power outages as the Visayas grid is placed under a yellow alert on Monday, November 16. The advisory from the NGCP indicates that the grid will operate under tight supply conditions from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. This alert serves as a critical warning to consumers and industries in the region about the possibility of interrupted electricity service.

Grid Capacity Deficit Analysis

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines stated that the Visayas grid had an available capacity of 2,774 megawatts during the alert period. This supply level was measured against a peak demand of 2,636 MW. The margin between the available capacity and the peak demand is extremely narrow, which creates a high risk for system instability. The operator noted that the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid contingency requirement.

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Therma Visayas Unit 1 Issues

Therma Visayas Inc. confirmed that its Unit 1 was operating at a derated capacity during this period. This reduction in output from a major power plant contributes significantly to the overall shortage of electricity in the Visayas grid. The derated status means the unit cannot produce its full rated energy output, forcing other sources to compensate for the deficit.

Cebu Private Power Unavailability

According to the NGCP advisory, the diesel units operated by Cebu Private Power Corp. were unavailable during the alert window. These diesel units are typically used as backup sources to stabilize the grid during peak hours or emergencies. Their unavailability removes a crucial buffer that could otherwise help bridge the gap between supply and demand.

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Extended Plant Outage History

By November 16, a total of 14 power plants were on forced outage this month. Many other facilities have been offline for extended periods, including one since October and another two since September. Additional plants have been offline since August, June, 2025, 2024, 2023, and 2021, indicating long-term reliability challenges.

Derated Capacity Impact

In addition to forced outages, another 21 plants were operating at derated capacities as of the November 16 alert. These derated plants resulted in a total of 574.4 MW of unavailable capacity. The combination of forced outages and reduced performance from multiple sources creates a fragile grid state. A yellow alert is the standard protocol when the system lacks sufficient reserves to handle unexpected contingencies or equipment failures.