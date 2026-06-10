Visayas Grid Under Yellow Alert Due to Plant Outages and High Demand

The Visayas electricity grid in the Philippines will operate under a yellow alert for five hours on Wednesday as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines cites high power demand and the unavailability of multiple power plants, including major coal facilities, resulting in a significant reduction in available capacity and a strained operating margin.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines ( NGCP ) has announced that the Visayas power grid will be under a yellow alert for five hours on Wednesday due to a combination of high demand and the unavailability of several power plants.

The grid operator projects an available capacity of 2,556 megawatts (MW) against a peak demand forecast of 2,423 MW. However, a total of 35 power plants are either out of service or running at reduced capacity, leading to a shortfall of 893.8 MW.

The outage breakdown includes seven plants on forced outage in June 2026, eight since May 2026, one since March 2026, three since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one since 2021, while eleven plants are operating with derated capacities. Key contributors to the alert are the unavailability of major coal-fired facilities such as Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) units 1 and 2 and Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC) unit 3, coupled with the high demand projection.

A yellow alert signifies that the power system's operating margin is insufficient to meet the required contingency reserves, indicating potential supply instability if any additional contingencies arise





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Visayas Grid Yellow Alert Power Shortage NGCP Plant Outages Energy Demand Philippines

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