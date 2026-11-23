The NGCP placed the Visayas grid under red and yellow alert due to forced outages and derated capacities, with 753.3 MW unavailable. Rotational blackouts are expected as several power plants remain offline.

Power interruptions are expected as the Visayas Grid will be placed under red and yellow alert, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines ( NGCP) said.

The yellow alert will take effect from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The red alert will be in place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The red and yellow alert declarations are due to outages in several power plants in the Visayas, the grid operator said. According to the NGCP, 23 plants are on forced outage and 21 others are running on derated capacities, for a total of 753.3 megawatts (MW) unavailable to the grid.

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There will be an unplanned outage of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) Unit 2, while the TVI Unit 1 is running on derated capacity. There is also a planned outage of a Palm Concepcion Power Corporation and KEPCO SPC Power Corporation Unit 2. Panay Energy Development Corporation Unit 3 is also operating on derated capacity.

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Further, power import from Mindanao remained limited due to the unavailability of GNPower Kauswagan Unit 3, STEAG Unit 2, and FDC Unit 3 - which are all on planned outage. Meanwhile, eight plants are on forced outage in November, one plant since October, two plants since September, two plants since August, one plant since June, three plants since 2025, one plant since 2024, two plants since 2023, and one plant since 2021.

There are also 21 plants running on derated capacities, for a total of 612.5MW unavailable to the grid. With the updated figures from the NGCP, the total unavailable capacity has reached 753.3 MW. A red alert status is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid's regulating requirement.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirement. Amid rotational blackouts, an NGCP power substation was seen in Las Piñas City. The Luzon and Visayas power grids were also placed under red and yellow alerts on Thursday afternoon due to forced outages and the derated capacity of several power plants.

DOE Orders Battery Storage Amid Power Crisis

The Luzon grid was under red alert from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., while yellow alert was raised from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. To address the thinning energy reserves in the Visayas grid, the Department of Energy (DOE) earlier ordered the NGCP to install over 250 megawatts of battery energy storage system. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) also earlier issued 24 show-cause orders (SCO) against 13 power generation companies over power outages that hit the Visayas and Mindanao.