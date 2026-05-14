Virtual Stockholders’ Meeting Announcement

The annual Stockholders’ Meeting of a company will be held virtually on June 5. The meeting will include review of minutes, adoption of resolutions, and a link to view the livestream of the meeting.

The Stockholders’ Meeting will be conducted via remote communication and livestreamed at the Company’s website. Individuals can participate in the meeting by remote communication . The agenda includes review of minutes, adoption of resolutions, and link to view the livestream.

Stockholders can submit their questions and comments either in advance or during the meeting by email to. Responses to unanswered questions will be forwarded to the Office of the Corporate Secretary for appropriate action. Submissions must be accompanied by proof of identification for individual stockholders and a corporate officer’s authority certification for corporate stockholders. Companies should submit original signed and notarized documents to the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation.

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Stockholders’ Meeting Virtual Meeting Remote Communication Livestream Annual Report Questions And Comments SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation Spotlight Businessworld Roxas And Company Inc.

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