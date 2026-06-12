Viral Photo of Student Respecting National Anthem Inspires Pride and Legal Praise

A viral image of a student showing utmost respect during the Philippine national anthem at a museum flag ceremony has sparked widespread admiration and a search to honor the youth's act of nationalism.

During a flag-raising ceremony at the National Museum , Alvin Anthony Claveria, an employee, captured a poignant image of a student standing at full attention during the national anthem .

The photograph quickly went viral, sparking conversations about patriotism. Alvin revealed he did not know the student's identity but was moved by the display of nationalism and is now trying to locate him to offer a token of appreciation from his cooperative. He expressed personal inspiration and surprise at the image's widespread reach, emphasizing the importance of pride in being Filipino despite challenges.

The report also provided historical context, noting that the Philippines is the first Southeast Asian nation to have its own national anthem. Composed by Julian Felipe and first performed on June 12, 1898, during the proclamation of independence, the anthem originally had no lyrics. José Palma's Spanish poem "Filipinas" later became its first official lyrics, and the anthem was translated into Filipino in 1956.

The proper observance of the national anthem is governed by Republic Act No. 8491, the Flag and Heraldic Code. Legal expert Atty. Rizzle May Ostia-Alburo explained that the law requires citizens to sing with fervor, stand, face the flag or the band, and place the right hand over the left chest. She confirmed that the student's actions in the viral photo were fully compliant with these mandates, demonstrating the respect expected during the anthem





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National Anthem Patriotism Flag And Heraldic Code Republic Act 8491 Viral Photo Student National Museum Philippine History

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