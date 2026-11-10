VinFast VF8 Launches in the Philippines at P1.548 Million

VinFast Philippines launches the all-new VF8, a fully electric five-seat crossover priced from P1.548 million with a battery subscription and a 480km range.

VinFast Philippines is closing out a strong year with the local launch of its newest vehicle, the all-new VinFast VF8. The compact crossover is available in the Philippines for P1.548 million when bought with the brand's EV battery subscription program. Like the rest of the Vietnamese carmaker's lineup, the VF8 is fully electric.

The launch positions the VF8 as the latest electric model from VinFast in the Philippine market. The source article presents the vehicle as the brand's newest offering for local buyers, with its specifications, features, pricing, and color options outlined in detail.

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VinFast VF8 Battery, Power and Range Specifications

The VinFast VF8 is powered by a 60.13kWh lithium iron phosphate battery paired with a single front-mounted electric motor. The motor produces 228hp and 330Nm of torque, which defines how the crossover delivers its performance on the road.

According to the source, this electrified powertrain promises a maximum range of 480km on a single charge. The figure is a manufacturer-level promise tied to the battery and motor setup described in the launch details.

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In physical size, the all-new VF8 measures 4,701mm long, 1,872mm wide, and 1,670mm tall. It has 170mm of ground clearance and a 2,840mm wheelbase, dimensions that the source links to generous space for all five passengers.

VinFast VF8 Pricing, Subscription and Color Options

The all-new VinFast VF8 is priced at P1.548 million with the brand's EV battery subscription program. Buyers who prefer to skip the subscription face a suggested retail price (SRP) of up to P1.799 million.

Four color options are available for the all-new VF8: Infinity Blanc, Starburst Blue, Jet Black, and the two-tone blacktop Solar Ruby. The Solar Ruby finish costs an additional P10,000.

Design-wise, the VF8 features a sleek front fascia matched with a stylish rear end. In the non-black variants, the grille and a portion of the tailgate remain blacked out, creating a somewhat two-tone look.

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VinFast VF8 Cabin Comfort and Driver-Assist Technology

The VinFast VF8 has a five-seat configuration, and its cabin uses a generous amount of leather and soft-touch materials. A large center screen dominates the dashboard, while the center console includes a wireless charger, cup holders, and a sizeable storage compartment underneath.

On safety and driver assistance, the VF8 comes with front-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keep assist. It also offers adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and highway assist.

For Philippine buyers, the combination of the subscription-based price, the 480km promised range, and the listed driver-assist suite defines the core value proposition of the all-new VinFast VF8. The source does not list additional scheduled dates or delivery procedures for the model.