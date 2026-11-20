VinFast unveils the compact VF2 micro EV, priced at P440,000 in the Philippines. Review covers 3.09m length, 210km range, and urban-focused 4-seat design.

VinFast has introduced the VF2, a compact battery electric vehicle designed to compete in the crowded urban micro-segment. The model carries a base price of P440,000 when converted to Philippine pesos, positioning it as an accessible entry point into electric mobility for city commuters. This launch adds a new contender to the market, sitting alongside established models like the Bestune Pony and the Jetour Ice Cream.

Exterior Design Departures and Dimensions

The VinFast VF2 marks a distinct visual shift from the automaker's previous design language, featuring round and stern-looking headlight units rather than the wing-shaped daytime running lights. Plastic moldings are visible where the V logo and associated lighting elements might typically be located on larger models. The front and rear overhangs are minimized, a common trait in tiny urban vehicles to maximize interior space. Measuring just 3,090mm from bumper to bumper, the three-door hatchback prioritizes tight maneuverability over long-distance highway cruising.

Also read VinFast VF Wild Electric Pickup Revealed: Specs and Philippine Market Outlook

Interior Configuration and Cargo Limitations

VinFast explicitly markets the VF2 as a four-seater, a designation that appears accurate given the tight cabin width of 1,496mm. A proper center console does not fit between the front seats, forcing passengers to sit closely together. The rear seating arrangement presents a practical choice between passenger capacity and cargo utility, as the one-piece backrest does not fold flat into the floor. Wheel wells jut into the second row, effectively doubling as armrests for rear occupants, but leaving no room for a third passenger.

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Powertrain Specifications and Range Claims

Under the hood, the VinFast VF2 utilizes a rear-wheel-drive electric motor producing 40hp and 65Nm of torque. Power is stored in an 18.3kWh battery pack, which VinFast claims provides 210km of range based on the NEDC testing cycle. This powertrain setup targets short-distance city travel rather than spirited driving, offering a utilitarian driving experience focused on efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Market Positioning and Philippine Availability

Visual documentation of the vehicle was captured by Top Gear Philippines video producer Aaron Pagador during a trip to Vietnam. The images reveal a utilitarian interior setup with a basic instrument display behind the wheel and no infotainment screen. While the segment is niche, the low price point and compact size address specific needs for urban congestion. Industry observers are monitoring whether VinFast will bring the VF2 to the Philippine market to challenge existing micro EV offerings.