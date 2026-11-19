VinFast unveils the VF Wild range-extended electric pickup with 1,000km range and 215hp. We analyze its potential entry into the Philippine automotive market.

VinFast is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Philippine automotive sector, with an increasing visibility of its vehicles on local roads. The brand recently provided Top Gear Philippines video producer Aaron Pagador with an exclusive preview of the VinFast VF Wild in Vietnam. This event marks a significant step in the manufacturer's global strategy to introduce new electric models to international markets.

The VF Wild is a unibody electric pickup truck featuring a range-extended electric powertrain. Its exterior dimensions measure 5,376mm in length, 2,069mm in width, and 1,873mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,258mm. These specifications indicate a slightly larger footprint compared to the standard-wheelbase Radar RD6 pickup currently available in the Philippines.

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VinFast VF Wild Exterior Design Features

The VinFast VF Wild maintains the brand's distinct visual identity through its signature front fascia. An LED light bar forms a 'V' shape at the center of the grille area, mirroring the design language seen in other VinFast models. The rear of the vehicle features a similar LED taillight bar to ensure consistency.

Sporty aesthetics are highlighted by a wing at the end of the sloping roofline and 18-inch wheels. Black cladding protects the doors, fenders, and bumples, while a matte-black pneumatic tailgate enhances functionality. A rear-bed side step facilitates easier access to the cargo area, which measures 1,574mm long, 1,512mm wide, and 509mm high with a 750kg payload capacity.

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Range-Extended Powertrain and Battery Specs

The range-extended electric powertrain utilizes a gasoline engine that functions as a generator for the electric motor. VinFast has not disclosed the exact displacement of this engine, but confirmed the system delivers 160kW, equivalent to 215hp, and 280Nm of torque. This configuration allows for a total range of up to 1,000km.

On electric power alone, the VF Wild can travel more than 250km without using gasoline. The vehicle is equipped with a 46.4kWh battery that supports fast charging. Using a DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 10% to 70% in 32 minutes. The maximum DC fast charging power is 90kW, while AC charging has a maximum intake of 6.6kW.

Philippine Market Availability and Pricing

VinFast Philippines has not yet announced the official arrival of the VinFast VF Wild in the local market. In Vietnam, the pickup truck starts at VND860,000,000, which translates to approximately P2.12 million. This pricing places the vehicle in a competitive position within the growing segment of electrified offerings in the country.

The rapid growth of VinFast in the Philippines suggests strong consumer interest in their existing lineup, including the VF3. The introduction of the VF Wild could further diversify their portfolio, offering a practical electric solution for utility and lifestyle needs. Local automotive enthusiasts are watching closely to see if this model will secure a place in the Philippine market or face challenges from established competitors.