VinFast VF MPV7: Affordable Electric MPV Arrives in the Philippines

The VinFast VF MPV7 is an all-electric MPV priced competitively in the Philippines, offering a practical and durable interior, ample cargo space, and strong electric performance with a 450 km range. With prices starting below P1.24 million with battery subscription, it rivals traditional gasoline MPVs like the Toyota Veloz and Innova, making it an attractive option for families seeking an affordable EV.

The VinFast VF MPV7 is an all-electric MPV that recently launched in the Philippines at a highly competitive price point, making it an attractive option for families and first-time MPV buyers.

Priced at P1.239 million with a battery subscription and P1.518 million without, it undercuts many traditional gasoline-powered rivals while offering the benefits of electric mobility. The vehicle's design is understated yet modern, featuring a slim LED light bar, a small grille (since there's no engine to cool), and a clean side profile that doesn't attract too much attention. This makes it ideal for those seeking a practical, family-oriented vehicle without flashy styling.

The interior prioritizes durability over luxury, with hard-wearing materials that can withstand scratches, spills, and general wear and tear from daily use. The seats are comfortable with supportive bolsters, suitable for long drives, though the steering wheel lacks reach adjustment-a common compromise at this price point. The center console offers a two-tier storage setup with a large area under the cupholders, emphasizing utility.

The air conditioning system is impressively powerful, easily cooling the cabin even in Vietnam's intense heat, which is hotter than Metro Manila. The infotainment system includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, displayed on a central touchscreen. Space is generous for the first two rows, accommodating large frames comfortably. The third row is best suited for children or smaller adults; a six-footer can sit but may not be comfortable for extended periods.

With the rear seats folded, cargo space ranges from 500 liters to 1,240 liters, enough for a family's weekend luggage. Performance is a strong point: the electric motor delivers 201 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque, allowing the MPV7 to accelerate to 100 kph effortlessly. The brakes are effective, and handling is predictable despite the vehicle's weight from the battery pack.

During a test with five large adults, the added weight affected acceleration and range, but it still outperformed typical gasoline MPVs. The official range is 450 km, more than sufficient for city driving and short provincial trips. Overall, the VF MPV7 represents a compelling value proposition in the competitive Philippine MPV market, combining an efficient electric powertrain with an affordable price.

With VinFast's growing brand momentum and increasing demand for electrified vehicles, the MPV7 seems perfectly timed to capture market share from traditional gasoline and diesel models. It's a practical, no-frills electric MPV that meets the needs of budget-conscious families looking to switch to electric without breaking the bank





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Vinfast VF MPV7 Electric MPV Philippines Affordable EV

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