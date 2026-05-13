VinFast to roll out 30,000 battery-swapping stations for electric scooters in the Philippines

VinFast announces an ambitious plan to establish 30,000 battery-swapping stations across the Philippines for its upcoming electric scooters, aiming to revolutionize the motorcycle market with greater accessibility and convenience.

VinFasts electric scooters are on their way to the Philippines , and the brand is starting to make a significant impact on the motorcycle market. One of the most compelling features of these two-wheelers is their swappable battery system, which promises convenience and efficiency for riders.

However, introducing battery-swappable systems to the Filipino market has been challenging in the past, with several brands attempting and failing to make it work. VinFast faces a formidable task ahead. Unlike its predecessors, VinFast has adopted a more aggressive strategy to encourage Filipino riders to embrace this innovative system. The Vietnamese automaker plans to establish 30,000 battery-swapping stations across the country.

This ambitious plan translates to roughly one station every 5 kilometers, ensuring widespread accessibility and convenience for users. During a press conference with VinFast management, details about the rollout timeline remained unclear.

However, VinFast Philippines CEO Niño Fabros shared that the strategy includes setting up battery-swapping stations at upcoming VinFast 3S shops and partner multi-brand dealerships. Additionally, the company is in discussions with fuel stations and major malls to establish battery stations at various locations around the metro and beyond. Fabros also confirmed that VinFasts scooters will be available nationwide, not just in Metro Manila.

The company aims to cover provinces in Luzon, as well as major cities in Visayas and Mindanao, including Metro Cebu and Metro Davao. This expansion means that battery stations and 3S shops are expected to appear in various regions across the archipelago. With such ambitious plans, it will be fascinating to see how VinFasts initiatives unfold by 2026.

The company is poised to revolutionize the electric scooter market in the Philippines, and observers will be closely watching its progress in the coming years





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Scooters Battery Swapping Philippines Automotive Industry Vinfast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vietnam-based Vinfast unveils battery-swapping electric two-wheeler models ahead of Asia Pacific rolloutVinFast, a Vietnamese EV brand, presents their contenders for the electric two-wheeler segment with the Vinfast EV scooter models Evo, Feliz and Viper at the ongoing media tour in Hanoi.

Read more »

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski on Pressure, Global Fans' Support, and Filipino PrideBea Millan-Windorski, Miss Universe Philippines 2026, discusses the pressure of representing her country, her excitement about growing international support, and the opportunity to showcase Filipino talent and resilience. She also mentions her pageant fans in different regions and the ASEAN Regional Conference hosted by the Philippines.

Read more »

European Union and Philippines Sign Free Trade Agreement in Third Quarter of 2026A significant step towards regional economic integration, the agreement is seen as crucial for enhancing trade ties and fostering economic partnership between the EU and the Philippines.

Read more »

Philippines' PNP Reinforces Security Deployment around Senate Building Amid TensionsThe Philippine National Police (PNP) reinforced security deployment around the Senate building on Tuesday in the aftermath of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. The move aims to preserve institutional stability and public order after protesters arrived near the Senate compound, causing heightened public attention.

Read more »