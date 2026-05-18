VinFast Signs Memoranda of Understanding with 29 Aftersales Partners at Global Business Conference

Under the MOUs, international partners are expected to establish EV service workshops that meet VinFast’s global standards in their respective markets. VinFast will ensure uniform, high-quality service through globally-standardized technician training and certification programs, consistent operating procedures and quality control systems, as well as a parts supply network targeting delivery of common spare parts within 24 hours in key markets. The new agreements are part of VinFast’s long-term strategy to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem aligned with its international standards, covering aftersales services, charging infrastructure, and customer support.

As part of the VinFast Global Business Conference held from May 4 to May 10, 2026, VinFast announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 29 aftersales partners at the 2026 Global Business Conference .

Organized by VinFast, the event marked the first time more than 200 investors and partners who have accompanied and will accompany VinFast across North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan have gathered together, representing another milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its global service network





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Vinfast Global Business Conference Memoranda Of Understanding Aftersales Partners EV Service Workshops Global Standards Technician Training Certification Programs Operating Procedures Quality Control Systems Parts Supply Network Charging Infrastructure Customer Support Expansion Strategy Customer-Centric Ecosystem Service Culture Dedication Transition To Electric Mobility Partnerships Strategic Partners Local Charging Infrastructure Operators Charging Port Network Expansion Access Seamless Experience Convenient Ownership

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