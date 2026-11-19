VinFast Philippines expands its lineup with the VF 3 Plus and VF 3 Eco. These new electric mini-SUV variants offer enhanced tech and safety for Filipino consumers seeking accessible green mobility.

VinFast Philippines officially launched the VF 3 Plus and VF 3 Eco models on November 1, 2026. This strategic release adds new technology and safety features to the country's best-selling battery electric vehicle, providing expanded choices for consumers. The introduction targets a new generation of customers who prioritize fully equipped driving experiences from the moment of purchase.

New Variants Enhance Tech and Safety Standards

The VF 3 Plus and VF 3 Eco introduce significant upgrades to in-cabin technology and safety compared to the existing Base version. Both variants now come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. They also include Bluetooth connectivity for calls and media, an integrated microphone, and multifunction steering wheel controls for improved driver convenience.

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Additional safety features include second-row ISOFIX anchor points compatible with child seats, ensuring greater peace of mind for families. The VF 3 Plus offers a more premium option by adding factory-fitted power-adjustable and power-folding side mirrors, a rearview camera, and stylish wheel covers. These enhancements make city driving and parking more convenient while allowing owners to express personal style.

Market Leadership and Technical Specifications

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) confirms that the VF 3 was the country's best-selling battery electric vehicle from January to August 2026. Rising demand in the first half of the year prompted VinFast to replenish inventory of the Base version and laid the foundation for expanding customer choice. The new Eco variant aims to make electric mobility accessible to more consumers, while the Plus variant caters to those seeking additional equipment.

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Both new variants retain the VF 3's compact dimensions with an overall length of 3,190 mm. The vehicle offers a range of 215 km on a full charge under the NEDC standard. It also supports DC fast charging at up to 24 kW, addressing range anxiety for urban commuters. These technical specifications remain consistent across the new lineup to ensure reliability.

Ecosystem Expansion and Dealer Availability

Customers can place pre-orders for both the VF 3 Plus and VF 3 Eco through all authorized VinFast dealerships in the Philippines. VinFast continues to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem, including its dealership network and battery subscription programs. The Residual Value Guarantee program and charging infrastructure efforts help address barriers to electric vehicle ownership.

A VinFast spokesperson emphasized the strong response to the VinFast VF 3, noting growing demand for accessible electric mini-SUVs. The company aims to reinforce its position as a leading choice for battery electric vehicles in the market. By expanding the lineup with the VF 3 Plus and VF 3 Eco, VinFast provides more choice, features, and value backed by its comprehensive ownership system.