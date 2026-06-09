VinFast Achieves 42% Revenue Growth in Q1 Amid Record Vehicle Deliveries

Vietnamese electric‑vehicle maker VinFast reported a nearly 42‑percent jump in first‑quarter revenue, delivering over 58,500 cars worldwide. Despite record sales, the company continues to post sizeable losses, aiming to become a global contender against brands like Tesla.

HANOI-VinFast, Vietnam's foremost electric vehicle manufacturer, announced on Monday that it achieved a 42‑percent increase in revenue during the first quarter of the year. The surge, driven largely by a record‑breaking rise in vehicle deliveries as fuel prices continued to climb, saw the company ship more than 58,500 electric cars between January and March-an impressive 61‑percent growth over the same period last year.

Collectively, the firm generated quarterly revenue exceeding $920 million, a milestone that reflects robust sales momentum not only in its home market of Vietnam but also across key international markets including India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Haiphong, VinFast operates a network of more than 400 showrooms worldwide. Despite its global footprint, the company continues to focus on Southeast Asia and the Indian sub‑continent as its primary growth engine.

According to chairman Pham Nhat Quan Anh, the son of billionaire patriarch Pham Nhat Vuong, the company is well positioned to benefit from the worldwide transition toward electrification.

"The long‑term shift to electric vehicles, coupled with an increasing emphasis on energy security and operational efficiency, presents significant opportunities for VinFast across our core markets," Quan Anh said. While the company's revenue growth is a positive signal, it has faced substantial financial losses. In a March filing with Nasdaq, the company disclosed net losses of $3.9 billion for the full year of 2025.

Cumulatively, VinFast has reported more than $9 billion in losses over the past three years since it went public on the New York Stock Exchange, even as its sales volume has risen steadily. Despite these losses, VinFast remains committed to establishing itself as Vietnam's first globally competitive automobile brand and to rival industry leaders such as Tesla.

"We are determined to make VinFast a global household name," Vuong said. The company's strategy includes leveraging Vietnam's growing industrial base, attracting foreign investment, and expanding production capacity to meet rising demand. With electric vehicles gaining traction worldwide-boosted by stricter emissions regulations and consumer preference for greener mobility-VinFast's aggressive expansion and technology investments position it to capitalize on this global trend.

The company's future success hinges on its ability to translate increasing sales volumes into profitability while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and market penetration. Given the current fiscal environment, VinFast's growth narrative is closely watched by investors and industry analysts alike. Ongoing scrutiny centers on the firm's ability to reduce its loss corridor while sustaining momentum in key emerging markets.

The company's next quarterly earnings report will offer further insight into whether its ambitious expansion plan can be sustained within a profitable framework. In summary, VinFast's 42‑percent revenue rise and record deliveries underscore a significant uptick in the company's market activity. Yet, substantial financial losses loom as the firm scales. The EV maker's forward‑looking strategy and commitment to entering global markets remain crucial as it seeks to solidify its position as a major player in the global automotive industry





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